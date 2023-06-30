The Canberra Times
Retiring health department secretary Brendan Murphy delivers valedictory

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 1 2023 - 6:39am, first published 5:30am
Retiring Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy has reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic in his valedictory speech, saying public health and social restrictions in the early phases saved lives.

