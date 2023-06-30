The ABC must live up to its community responsibilities

Questions there: "are tabled by MPs at least three days in advance of the question time the relevant government department is due to answer" according to the predetermined roster. On the day the questions are due to be asked they are printed in Business Today in the Order Paper. MPs who are called by the Speaker to ask their question do not read it out, but simply call out its number. When the government minister has replied, the MP can ask one further question, known as a supplementary".