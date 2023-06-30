The ABC must live up to its community responsibilities

Let no one doubt the ABC must plan for a future without "live" TV and radio ("Saving money isn't as easy as ABC, canberratimes.com.au, June 24").
But its strategies must still be aligned with the values that make it our most trusted media organisation. Its approach must also provide evenly for the interests of all Australians everywhere - not just in Sydney or NSW.
News doesn't stop happening on Sundays in Perth or Hobart.
There's clear evidence that an event of public interest say, in Adelaide, may not even make the rundown in any Sydney-based "national" edition". A similar mindset failed in 1979 and would likely fail again.
The ABC must also reinstate its basic responsibility for productions that distinguish it from the commercials. That is, differentiating between "the popular" and "the best" (ironically, some of the current "popular" ABC offerings wouldn't be touched by the commercials mainly because of their amateurish and gratuitous crudity).
As for Andrew Probyn's "redundancy", the ABC, rightly, urges transparency from every other organisation it reports on.
It is hypocritical therefore for it not to volunteer openness with its own issues. It may have a good case, but so too may Mr Probyn. We deserve to know the whole story and we especially deserve to hear it from "our ABC".
If it wasn't so tragic, it would be almost Monty Pythonesque. The current Russian ambassador to Australia has complained about pro-Ukrainian protestors throwing beer bottles and a dead possum over the fence of the Russian embassy. Has he not been reading the news over the past 18 months?
I'm sure that the Ukrainian people would be quite content if that was all they were receiving over their fence. An Arctic Lemming or two and a few empty Baltika bottles would be preferable to the murderous assault they have been experiencing.
The hypocrisy of this man is mind boggling.
At a meeting with the then-prime minister and the then-leader of the opposition at Kirribilli House in July 2015 more than 40 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders discussed constitutional recognition and substantive reform for First Nations people.
As a result prime minister Turnbull established a Referendum Council in December 2015 to oversee a deliberative process designed and led by First Nations people.
A total of 12 deliberative regional dialogues, each composed of approximately 100 Indigenous people drawn from local traditional owners and Indigenous community-based organisations and leaders, were held across Australia.
These regional dialogues selected representatives to attend the First Nations Constitutional Convention at Uluru in May 2017 which approved the Uluru Statement from the heart. Only seven of the more than 250 delegates walked out.
Surely we can all agree the First Nations people who had sovereignty over this country for over 65,000 years should be both recognised in the constitution and given the voice to Parliament they seek.
Crispin Hull ("We should abolish question time", canberratimes.com.au, June 27) was right to criticise Peter Dutton's misuse of question time.
Dutton is the one dividing the nation by misrepresenting the Voice. However, we should not abolish question time. We should use the rules strictly applied in the UK Houses of Parliament.
Questions there: "are tabled by MPs at least three days in advance of the question time the relevant government department is due to answer" according to the predetermined roster. On the day the questions are due to be asked they are printed in Business Today in the Order Paper. MPs who are called by the Speaker to ask their question do not read it out, but simply call out its number. When the government minister has replied, the MP can ask one further question, known as a supplementary".
In other words in that Parliament each question time is not, to quote Crispin Hull "reduced to a scripted pantomime" which "engenders distrust for and contempt of Parliament and other political institutions and ... causes some voters to fall for the concocted narrative created by the questions".
And there are no "meaningless Dorothy Dix questions from the government side".
Perhaps there is more to the growing rejection of the Voice than concerns about a lack of detail, entrenching minority rights in the constitution, lack of proof it will make a difference, and the cost.
Many voters may see this as a chance to poke out their collective tongues at the excessive stream of leftist causes and guilt trips we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
Climate alarmism, minority rights overreach, peak wokeness in schools and universities, gender-neutral pronouns and the push to allow children to select their gender all spring to mind.
So too does allowing transgender men to compete against biological women, broken promises on electricity costs, memories of Draconian Covid lockdowns and the removal of our freedom to climb icons such as Ayers Rock and Mount Warning.
And let's not forget the rewriting of history, cancel culture and changing place names.
Could it be that the voices saying "no" are really saying "enough is enough"?
Rod Matthews (Letters, June 27) says no single group of Australians should be given special privileges.
But if you think it through all governments regularly frame policies to level the playing field for disadvantaged people. This can be in the form of a financial helping hand or the development of support services and specialised infrastructure.
Does Mr Matthews seriously believe that by having the opportunity to provide advice to government on issues that concern them Indigenous Australians are getting special treatment?
Peter Dutton says Australia is being divided. I have news for him and his ilk; it already is and the divide is widening.
Stop angling for perceived political advantage by stoking the fires of fear and racism with half-baked untruths intended to scuttle the "yes" vote.
Surely we are better than this.
The ACT government is spruiking its cost-of-living relief, most of which is well targeted.
However, ACT Labor/Greens do not tell Canberrans that the ACT's taxes are higher than the average of all other states and territories.
So, ACT households on average pay more "state" taxes, and then some of us get some relief.
This is consistent with, for example, a 'L' plate to drive costing $51 in Canberra but only $26 in NSW and being free in Victoria.
Canberrans also pay more for rates, land tax, and stamp duty on property than the average.
There is no inherent reason for taxes to be higher in the ACT.
Long-standing financial agreements between the federal and state and territory governments provide each state and territory including the ACT with enough money to provide similar services while charging similar rates of tax.
Under these arrangements the ACT government gets over $1000 per household extra via the federal government each year - mostly because the ACT has no mining industry to tax.
Labor and the Greens quietly accept this and then impose higher taxes on Canberrans.
It is irksome that despite Canberrans paying high taxes it is far from clear we get good services, even for Canberrans in need.
Public health care is almost impossible to access except via ED, outcomes from the public education system are variable, and apartments in new multi-storey buildings still have catastrophic water leaks.
Many thanks to Tim McGhie (Letters, June 28) for his meticulous rehashing of arguments against the Voice long debunked by such luminaries as the Australian Solicitor General, former High Court judges, constitutional lawyers, and, of course, the authors of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
It's a timely reminder that mistruths about the Voice are harder to kill than noxious weeds.
In the article about Canberra Stadium ("Iconic duo weigh into stadium 'in crisis'", June 27, page 26) your reporter incorrectly states that "new venues have been built in Melbourne, Geelong, Perth, Adelaide, Townsville, [and] Parramatta".
In the case of both Geelong and Adelaide which I know well, the venue is the same but the facilities have been upgraded and in the case of Geelong the final stage about to be completed.
