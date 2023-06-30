The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberrans take over ice skating rink as Winter in the City begins

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's ice skating and snow angels galore as the Winter in the City festival takes over Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.