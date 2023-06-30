It's ice skating and snow angels galore as the Winter in the City festival takes over Canberra.
An all-ages-friendly ice rink opened on June 30 at Civic Square and will remain there until July 16.
Skaters can glide on the ice for more than 30 minutes for only $20.
Among the first to put on their skating boots were sisters Millie, 7, and Charlie Nicholson, 11, with their friend Imogen Davies, also 11.
"We can't wait to have snowball fights," Imogen said. "And snow angels!" Charlie chimed in.
"When you know how to rollerblade and skate then it's a lot easier to do ice skating. I can do little bunny hops now," Millie said.
About 20,000 people visited the rink last year and the City Renewal Authority is expecting even more this time with "real snow" being added to the fun.
Mum Cherie Nicholson has been taking her daughters to the ice rink for the last few years and said they were looking forward to something new like playing in the snow.
"It makes the cold weather a bit more fun, right?" she said.
"There's ice skating at Woden but it's a little far away, but the city is beautiful,"
Snow play and toboggan rides are due to open next week.
Sydney's Christianna Momdjin, who came down to Canberra with family for the school holidays, watched her three children skate from the sidelines.
"We're here just for a weekend and it's really good to have things like this on," she said "The kids are giving it a good shot."
Mrs Momdjin said they had already been to the Christmas in July Festival at the Parkes Place Lawns for a "lovely" time.
Bageshri Savyasachi
