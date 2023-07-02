The Canberra Times
The NCA has a responsibility to protect Canberra from the Philistines

By Letters to the Editor
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
The NCA's recent statement on the light rail to Woden route has been welcomed by opponents of the project. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
I have always considered the National Capital Authority (NCA) to be just another government body that bowed to the whims and fancies of our Greens-Labor government in the ACT. Seaplanes on the lake, developer-friendly extensions into the West Basin, all without any resident consideration whatsoever.

