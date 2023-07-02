I have always considered the National Capital Authority (NCA) to be just another government body that bowed to the whims and fancies of our Greens-Labor government in the ACT. Seaplanes on the lake, developer-friendly extensions into the West Basin, all without any resident consideration whatsoever.
From where I sit, the NCA does not consider the opinions of the fulltime residents of this city.
Finally, it looks like they have, as they say, "found some". ("Stage 2B of Canberra's light rail is 'proving technically difficult", canberratimes.com.au, June 30).
Recent comments that it might just not be possible to take the tram off Commonwealth Avenue into State Circle because of "engineering problems" has given us some hope that the tram can be kept well away from Commonwealth Avenue and those wonderful glorious century-old trees planted opposite the Hyatt hotel.
The NCA should be in the business of preserving our city from the coalition of philistines that currently occupy the ACT government benches and their flawed fascination with centuries-old, ultra expensive, transport technology.
After all, ACT voters were voting either Green or Labor, not both.
The ABC reports previously secret documents reveal the Morrison government's Home Builders Scheme overheated the construction industry.
This should be noted by the Greens as more money than the industry can absorb is not helpful.
It would be far better for the federal government to feed money in at a steady rate as the recent legislation knocked back by the Greens in the Senate would have done.
It is particularly the case when they do their best to cripple the supply of Australian grown sustainable wood for the construction industry.
In the 1972 Shanghai Communique the US declared that it acknowledged that "all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China".
This week's statement in Beijing by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the US does not support Taiwanese independence has the potential to significantly lower tension between China and the US.
Not having US military vessels sailing up and down the Chinese coast could also have a positive effect on relations between the superpowers by lessening Chinese concern about a blockade of its trade.
The Senate has told territorians they are not fit to govern.
The Senate is the states' house and by their actions have put the territories in their place.
The Coalition and the Greens have by their actions told territorians that they are second-class citizens in their own country.
If ACT residents don't like what our government does we have the ability to deal with that every four years.
Now we find that the Coalition and the Greens who have no federal representatives in the ACT have told us we got it wrong at the ballot box.
Do we want Zed back? I think not.
The Greens nationally had a win when they forced the Albanese Government to spend an extra $2 billion on affordable housing and gaining a guarantee at least $500 million a year would flow to community housing providers if its Housing Australia Future Fund was legislated.
Then they turned the win into a loss by blocking the fund and demanding a freeze on rent increases and a cap on rent increases, which more than likely would reduce the supply of housing.
Yes more funds are needed to improve affordability but take the win, as it delivers more housing, and continue the fight.
Such ineptitude is apparent in the ACT Greens zealotry regarding light rail, despite advice it was a poor use of funds, and its push for increased infill in the absence of analysis of whether it is the best way to deliver a sustainable and well-connected city.
Labor has been complicit in its lazy support for these policy directions.
Canberrans should think carefully at the next election about supporting a Labor-Green government which bases its decisions on ideology and virtue signalling not evidence.
I concur with Scott Prasser (Letters, January 28) regarding an investigation into governmental action to combat the COVID outbreak in early 2020.
It is noteworthy that the Australian government inaction, particularly in the first two weeks of March 2020, was as if the government was caught frozen in the headlights, and did not know which way to jump.
With any outbreak of communicable disease it is important to effect counter measures as soon as possible. I suggest that the government was not short of the best professional health advice available, but their principal preoccupation appeared to be the health of the Australian economy.
The public health situation was sacrificed to the great god mammon, whilst they made their minds up.
Jane Baker thinks ACT Health has taken over the hospice as it has taken over Calvary public hospital, and that's "outrageous" (Letters, June 28).
How so? Calvary is a public hospital that was given to the church. Its property is to be paid for.
The hospice is an ACT Health facility which the church has never owned. It was supposed to manage the hospice as part of the ACT health system.
Calvary is being acquired by a decision of the ACT government. The management of the hospice is being forced on the ACT government by a decision of the church, without much notice and without consultation with staff or anyone else.
ACT Health didn't seek to take over managing the hospice. The church gave the game away when it explained that the hospice had to be managed as part of its hospital: that is, the ACT Health hospice had to be integrated with one hospital in the system only and not with the whole.
I was surprised. But that means ACT Health management is needed.
Kathryn Kelly's excellent opinion piece about whistle blowers ("What do Julian Assange, David McBride, Richard Boyle, Chelsea Manning cases say to future whistleblowers?", canberratimes.com.au, June 23) reminds us forcefully of what we all stand to lose if the prosecutions of Richard Boyle and David McBride are allowed to proceed.
Would you speak up about wrong-doing if faced with the prospect of a lifetime in jail for doing so?- Anne Yuille, Watson
Ms Kelly argues cogently and with compassion for the Attorney-General to exercise his power to end these prosecutions and focus instead on repairing our woeful laws to provide whistle blowers with real protection.
This federal government was elected, at least in part, on the promise of restoring integrity in our political processes.
Come on, Attorney-General Dreyfus: stop punishing truth tellers and instead protect both them and our democracy.
Your report "Surplus now on the horizon as territory posts $442m deficit" (canberratimes.com.au, June 28) reveals that ACT population growth is now running at 10,000 annually.
This is no surprise given Australia as a whole grew by nearly half a million in 2022 and people have to live somewhere.
Dr Jane O'Sullivan of the University of Queensland says that for each extra person added to the population, be they immigrant or native-born, it requires about $120,000 in public money. This means that for every 10,000 extra people, it costs $1.2 billion in public money to supply schools, hospitals, roads, public transport etc.
No doubt many of these new people will pay sufficient taxes to offset the added cost. The ACT pays for the infrastructure yet the federal government collects income taxes.
Will the latter duly pay the ACT for the costs of all the extra infrastructure?
We got rid of our wood heater many years ago on the advice of our paediatrician after both our children were hospitalised one winter.
Each child spent 10 days in an oxygen tent with serious breathing problems. One of our children later developed mild asthma.
I later found a mountain of research that linked wood heater smoke to serious health impacts on those who not only live in neighbourhoods filled with wood smoke pollution but live with a wood heater in their home.
A memo to Gladys Berejiklian. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
The Russian ambassador is upset because someone threw a dead possum over his fence. Mr Pavlovsky go and have a first hand look at what your country is throwing over the Ukraine's fence.
Was the Russian marsupial really dead? Could it have just been playing possum?
The Indigenous Voice is a farce; a total waste and just superficial at a time when the country is battling high inflation and a housing crisis. Is this an attempt by Albo to distract the voters?
Australia has 59,967 charities. Why? Reasons could include empire building, ego aggrandizement and a warm glow for donors and philanthropists seeking an honours list trajectory wrapped inside a tax minimisation scheme. ("Australian charities take $13.4 billion in donations", canberratimes.com.au, June 23, p12).
The push for reparations for the historical predations and injustices of the British Empire in Australia and around the world has truth and huge moral force behind it. Ian Jannaway's derisive attack on it was snide and sarcastic.
It's always been the case that people arrested and charged by police are regarded by many as guilty without the presumption of innocence.
Never vote Greens in the ACT. Their federal support for the LNP Senate inquiry into the takeover of Calvary is an anti-democratic slap in the face for Canberrans. What has happened to the Greens' support for real Green issues such as the catastrophic loss of global and Australian biodiversity?
Gough Whitlam had high principles regarding ministerial standards. That was even acknowledged by his opponents. If Katy Gallagher had been a minister in the Whitlam government, she would have gone.
Taylor Swift: national news? I don't think so.
The NSW ICAC's finding that former Premier Gladys Berejiklian "seriously corrupt conduct" was not criminal tells politicians "if you behave corruptly, the worst that will happen is that we'll call you names".
Quis custodiet custodes?
How is it that Gladys Berejiklian won't be prosecuted in the same way as her former boyfriend? She's the one who engineered the taxpayer-funded cheques.
