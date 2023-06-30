Top 10 best engagement ring stores in Sydney

Know where to find the best rings in Sydney.

No matter if you are just wistfully window shopping, or looking to buy the real deal, shopping for your engagement ring should be a special occasion.



Sydney is a bustling city full of all kinds of hidden gems, including jewellery stores that offer some of the best engagement rings around. Since you are so spoiled for choice, it can be hard to know where to start your journey.

Fortunately, we have provided a handy list of the best engagement ring stores in Sydney as well as their best selling points.



You are sure the find the perfect engagement ring in this wide range of options, whether it is a classic solitaire ring or a more unique design full of coloured gemstones.

1. Larsen Jewellery

At Larsen Jewellery, not only are their engagement rings works of contemporary art, but are symbols of how the jewellery industry can intertwine ethics with their practices.



All of their jewellery is made with ethically-sourced diamonds, including their engagement rings, at the behest of the Larsen husband and wife team.

Beyond ethics and sustainability, Larsen's engagement rings are marvels of craftsmanship. The contemporary jewellery designer successfully marries together classic ring styles with a modern sensibility, using a range of different gemstones and band materials.



The high-quality materials and dedication to bringing your dream engagement ring to life make Larsen one of the most reliable engagement ring stores in Sydney.

The collection of engagement rings available in-store and online can make it difficult to know where to start looking. If you need a helping hand in getting your engagement ring journey started, you can look at their top 10 most popular engagement ring designs.



Otherwise, you can bring in your own concepts and let the master jewellers do what they do best; create unique engagement rings that perfectly symbolise your promise of forever.

2. Dracakis

Having been in operation since 1980, Dracakis is one of Sydney's best sources for artisanal engagement rings. Their core values of passion, luxury, and inclusiveness indicate how driven Dracakis is in offering their customers the perfect ring for their innermost desires.



With the addition of their fantastic customer service, it is clear that Dracakis places your romantic needs above anything else.

Natural diamond engagement rings may be their speciality, featuring numerous cuts that enhance the gemstone's natural glamour, but Dracakis still has a broad range of engagement rings to peruse.



Get a bit wild with a combination of sapphire and yellow gold, or strive for luxury with the intensity of pink and yellow diamonds. Regardless of your taste in jewellery, you are bound to find a huge range of engagement rings that will entice you with their classical beauty.

3. SH Jewellery

SH Jewellery is the beloved child of an enduring familial love affair with fine jewellery, having made its way to Australia from its origins in Cambodia.



The master jeweller Seng that brought SH to life implanted the store's dedication to using only the finest diamonds and the best materials for their jewellery pieces, including their range of unique engagement ring designs.

It is easy to find an engagement ring style that best suits your upcoming union with the carefully categorised collections available with SH Jewellery.



Choose from unique, vintage, or coloured engagement rings, as well as a range of gemstone cuts and shapes. The store specialises in featuring glamorous sapphires as their ring's main focus, the full collection of which is available online for easy access.

4. Raffini Jewellers

Kick off your happily ever after with a unique engagement ring that is sure to have your partner screaming "Yes!" on the spot.



Raffini Jewellers is a store in Sydney with such a range of engagement rings, whether you are looking for a ready-made diamond ring, loose diamonds, or something with more colours as its centrepiece.

Raffini Jewellers is dedicated to making even the most decadent engagement and wedding rings available to the general public, which is why their rings come at such affordable prices. Head in-store for personalised service and the chance to make your own custom pieces, or you can also choose to buy engagement rings online for convenience.



Either way, you are sure to find that perfect ring for your perfect partnership.

5. Lindelli

From the finest sustainable lab-grown diamonds to recycled metals, and ending with aesthetic modern designs, Toya Worsley and Gus Hashem aim to revolutionise jewellery with their Lindelli store.



For those looking for the best diamond engagement rings in Sydney, it is hard to not acknowledge the timeless designs of this sustainable brand.



Every piece is made to order with the customer in mind, creating a unique diamond engagement ring that is only handed over after it has been approved by their on-site diamond experts.

However, Lindelli is not just focused on sustainability and ease of purchase. They are also luxury jewellers whose collection of fine pieces extends beyond engagement and wedding rings.



Try having a look at their Elevated Essentials collection for a diamond engagement ring that is sure to be a statement of your love, or the summer-inspired Eden Roc to enjoy pieces with intricate metalwork. Your dream engagement ring is sure to be found with Lindelli's help.



6. Glamira

Things take a more fashionable turn with Glamira, an excellent source to buy your desired engagement ring online in a matter of minutes. Browse their extensive collection of engagement rings and choose the best option based on what you believe to be the most important feature.



Whether that is what kind of precious stones are the ring's centrepiece, the band's metal and colours, gem shapes, and ring styles.

You are free to personalise any of the engagement rings on offer. In fact, Glamira encourages customers to incorporate their own tastes into their rings of choice so that they can carry a piece of each other always.



Their range even includes bold examples of men's engagement rings, which are just as luxurious and carefully crafted as those traditionally belonging to women.



While most of these rings utilise natural diamonds in their designs, Glamira has made it a practice to experiment with lab-created stones such as moissanite, ruby, sapphire, or emerald.



Therefore, while you can still choose more traditional styles for your engagement or wedding ring, you can add a modern flare of science and sustainability.

7. Varoujan

Having been operating in Sydney for over 3 decades, Varoujan is a trusted source of precious gem and diamond engagement rings. Their entire store contains only handcrafted pieces made by some of the best jewellery designers in Australia, which is why their engagement rings are bespoke pieces you can trust in both quality and design.

Head on it to their Sydney boutique to catch sight of their numerous engagement rings, each lovingly named to highlight their unique personalities. Admire the oval cut of Lilliana's diamonds, or try out the trilliant and mesmerising halo of Isabelle.



Your diamond-buying experience is sure to be one-of-a-kind if you choose to head on over to Varoujan, but there are still plenty more colourful options from these hardworking jewellery makers.



So be sure to take your partner along for a romantic day of trying on rings and dreaming about how your wedding bands will match your purchase.

8. Bill Hicks Jewellery Design

This Sydney store is prominently displayed on Kings Street and proudly wears the name of its original founder, Bill Hicks.



Specialising in the design and creation of custom jewellery pieces, Bick Hills Jewellery Design focuses on balancing each element of their creations to allow them to come to life. This includes their engagement ring range, which is categorised under coloured stone, sapphire, gold, and diamond engagement rings for easier perusal.

The best engagement ring is one that not only compliments you but also your partner and their significance in your life.



This is why Bill Hicks offers rings in some of the most unique designs and cuts you will see in the jewellery market.



Whether it is the cosmic delight of the Starburst and its accompanying derivatives, or the geometric wonder that is the Charlotte. When you look to buy engagement rings that will stand out in a crowd, Bill Hicks should be on your list.

9. Temple & Grace

Only the finest materials are used by Temple & Grace for their iconic engagement rings. Both male and female rings are on offer in a variety of materials and cuts, including more unique choices such as white or rose gold.



The Sydney store even offers customers the chance to try on their favourite choices in the comfort of their homes through trial services. That way, you can be sure that you are buying the best engagement ring possible.

Take your pick from classic ring styles, including cluster, solitaire, halo, three stones, and so many more. Your choice will be carefully crafted by hand to your specific desires, all but guaranteeing a happy proposal.



If, for whatever reason, your engagement ring is not the perfect choice, Temple & Grace offers 100-day free returns. They are the first store to do so in Australia, indicating that they are paving the way towards the future of the engagement ring industry.

10. Cullen Jewellery

Definitely the youngest entry on our list, Cullen Jewellery has been proving its worth since its inception in 2018. Founder Jordan Cullen was just searching for a custom ring for his beloved fiancee but found a new passion in life for jewellery making.



Cullen Jewellery works exclusively with moissanite and lab-grown diamonds to create both ethical yet stunning rings that promise a lifetime spent together.

Build your very own engagement ring step-by-step with the store's comprehensive website, or head on over to their ready-made section to get your bearings first.



Either way, your ring of choice is sure to be a stunning work of artisanal art. Take the time to enjoy the adorable names for each ring style as you browse, as well as the knowledge that you are one step closer to popping that important question.

Time to get that question popping

Sydney offers a diverse and vibrant selection of engagement ring stores that cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, as seen in our provided list.



Whether you are seeking a traditional diamond solitaire, a unique vintage piece, or a contemporary design, the city boasts an array of establishments that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning couples. So there is no need to wait when it comes to popping that all-important question.

