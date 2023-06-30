The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

James Blackwell | Call out what is actually hurting the Voice to Parliament referendum

By James Blackwell
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been six weeks since Wiradyuri journalist and writer Stan Grant stepped back from television, citing relentless racist online abuse, and a lack of support from ABC management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.