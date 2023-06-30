A full-time carer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an elderly widow a magistrate has described as "lonely, vulnerable and prone to seeking out friendships".
The $42,100 the man is accused of stealing from the woman, aged in her 80s, between January and December 2018 is considerably less than police's initial estimate of $130,000.
Max Davidson, 66, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday to find out in which court his 66 theft charges are set to be dealt with.
The pair met in 2016 when Davidson attended to the woman as an NRMA roadside assistant, eventually becoming her employed carer.
"[The alleged victim] trusted the defendant and believed he was a good friend," court documents state.
Magistrate Beth Campbell, who granted Davidson bail the day after his arrest in December, described his alleged crimes as a "heartbreaking example of a person taking advantage of a widow".
When the elderly woman's health deteriorated, she is said to have given Davidson her Visa card and PIN so he could buy her necessities.
While doing this, Davidson allegedly withdrew cash from her account for himself without her knowledge or consent.
Alleged incidents outlined in documents tendered to the court include withdrawing amounts up to $1000 and depositing them into his own bank account.
He also allegedly bought himself lottery tickets and other items with the woman's funds, and used her money for expenses like car registrations and repairs, and employing his own brother.
In April 2018, the alleged victim is said to have changed her will, appointing Davidson as her sole executor and trustee, meaning he would inherit the majority of her estate when she died.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Davidson is also charged with three counts of cannabis cultivation after police searched his Flynn home and allegedly found a grow house on the property.
Magistrate Robert Cook, who on Friday described the alleged offending as a "significant breach of trust", said he was satisfied the case could be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.
Following the decision, defence lawyer Tamzin Lee said she elected for the matter to be dealt with in the lower court.
She asked for a two-week adjournment to discuss the man's pleas, which are yet to be entered.
Mr Cook said the theft charges would each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years on conviction if committed to the ACT Supreme Court.
However, in the Magistrates Court, the maximum penalty for each charge would be capped at five years.
Davidson is set to return to court on July 17.
"You can consent to the jurisdiction at that time," the magistrate said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.