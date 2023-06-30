The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Auditor-General slams Emergency Services Agency's electric fire truck procurement process

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarce technical details were offered in the cabinet briefing on the $1.6 million hybrid electric fire truck. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Scarce technical details were offered in the cabinet briefing on the $1.6 million hybrid electric fire truck. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Emergency Services Agency breached the territory's procurement guidelines in its purchase of the new $1.6 million Rosenbauer hybrid-electric fire truck by failing to assess the machine's value for money, the ACT Auditor-General has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.