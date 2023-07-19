The countdown to the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is on, and the Matildas are one of the favourites to go all the way.
Before they kick-off their campaign against the Republic of Ireland on July 20 in Sydney in front of 80,000 fans, there are five key players you need to get familiar with.
Unless you've been living under a rock, it's been hard to ignore the spectacular career of Western Australia's Sam Kerr. Her performance will be pivotal in deciding the success or failure of the Matildas at the Women's World Cup. The Chelsea striker is a genuine global football superstar and has been in the Matildas since she was only 15. Now 29, Kerr has achieved over 120 caps in the green and gold, become captain, and scored 63 goals making her Australia's leading scorer, notably overtaking Tim Cahill's record of 50 last year. Kerr enters this tournament in supreme form since moving to England in 2020, and is fired up to win on home soil after a disappointing 2019 campaign that ended in the quarter-finals.
Sydney FC winger Cortnee Vine fulfils the Matildas' need for speed as a brilliant offensive weapon that has added a pacey edge to coach Tony Gustavsson's squad. The 25-year-old was born in Victoria but grew up in Brisbane, which is where she made her A-League debut with the Roar, before stints with the Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers. But it was with Sydney FC in the last couple of years that Vine has found the form that has attracted international interest and earned her a 2022 Matildas call-up. After 16 caps, she's now a not-so-secret weapon in Australia's Women's World Cup campaign, which could well be defined by 'Vine Time'.
Arsenal star and Shellharbour product Caitlin Foord adds valuable experience to the Matildas squad with 108 caps and 29 goals, and will be relied upon to deliver up front behind Kerr in her fourth World Cup appearance. Like the skipper, Foord made her Matildas debut at a very young age, so she will play a key role in keeping the less experienced players focused on the job with the weight of a nation on their shoulders. In April Foord had a hamstring scare, but coming into the tournament she's healthy and will need to bring her A-game for the Matildas to challenge for the Cup.
There's few Women's World Cup stories more inspiring than that of game-changing Matildas back Ellie Carpenter, who has returned to the biggest stage just 14 months after tearing her ACL in the Champions League final with Lyon. It was a devastating blow to the 23-year-old at the peak of her career with the best team in European women's football, but she hasn't missed a beat since coming back. Carpenter is part of a strong group of defenders at Gustavsson's disposal, though her experience puts her in line for a starting role at right back, with her skill of turning defence into attack a valuable weapon.
Cairns-born 20-year-old Mary Fowler represents the very bright future of the Matildas, and is set to bring some X-factor to the Australian attack at the Women's World Cup. Her two-footed ability to score from anywhere makes her a massive under-the-radar threat behind Kerr and Foord, and despite her young age, she brings a level of maturity and calmness beyond her years having played in the A-League, in France and most recently with Manchester City, along with 36 caps for Australia. If there's a breakout star of this Women's World Cup from the Matildas, it could well be Fowler.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.