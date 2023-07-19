Unless you've been living under a rock, it's been hard to ignore the spectacular career of Western Australia's Sam Kerr. Her performance will be pivotal in deciding the success or failure of the Matildas at the Women's World Cup. The Chelsea striker is a genuine global football superstar and has been in the Matildas since she was only 15. Now 29, Kerr has achieved over 120 caps in the green and gold, become captain, and scored 63 goals making her Australia's leading scorer, notably overtaking Tim Cahill's record of 50 last year. Kerr enters this tournament in supreme form since moving to England in 2020, and is fired up to win on home soil after a disappointing 2019 campaign that ended in the quarter-finals.