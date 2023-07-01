The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

HR system upgrade an appalling waste of ACT taxpayers' money

By Letter to the Editor
July 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister Chris Steel is under pressure. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Minister Chris Steel is under pressure. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Let's say $100 million. $100 million. Gone. Just gone ("HR system upgrade to cost at least $17 million on top of $76 million abandoned project", canberratimes.com.au, June 30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.