Let's say $100 million. $100 million. Gone. Just gone ("HR system upgrade to cost at least $17 million on top of $76 million abandoned project", canberratimes.com.au, June 30).
And there is nothing to show for it except for "some learnings".
Yes, systems like this can be very complex. That's why you do a feasibility study first.
You find others who have done the same sort of development and see what worked and what didn't.
You might even do things in small chunks to keep it manageable.
But you do your learning at the beginning, not after you have blown $100 million.
I wonder how much round two is going to cost? But seemingly from this government, plenty more where that came from. Next.
The waste of mega bucks on poorly approved, managed and monitored HR support is such a tsunami now that it can't be stopped ("ACT minister Chris Steel still on the bridge", canberratimes.com.au, June 30).
In addition we are still waiting for an update from the same minister about the HR millions wasted on CIT's staff training and CEO mentoring debacle that hit the headlines 12 months ago.
And we still don't know whether two CIT CEOs continue to be paid for out of the public purse.
The Russian Ambassador is upset that someone has thrown a dead possum over the fence of the former embassy site. He labels it vindictive. Oh dear.
Ask any Ukrainian former resident of the apartment complex that used to be their home, now blasted into a smoking ruin by Russian missiles, if they would rather have settled for a dead possum.
It's an easy guess what their answer would be.
They might also have some thoughts on the use of the term "vindictive".
The inflation figure CPI for April 2023 is 6.8 per cent for the last year, although the March quarter annualised CPI figure is 5.6 per cent.
We can expect that a lower June figure and the annualised figure for the June quarter of perhaps about 5 per cent. This is pleasing.
However, we are getting advice on many increases in costs from July 1 will be well above inflation.
For example, I have been advised that my discounted gas bill will increase over 10 per cent and be in the $30 per gigajoule range compared to the government's price cap setting for 18 months of $12 per gigajoule for the gas producers.
The main pipeline and distribution costs are also high. The producers are also denying supply to some industrial users. The government ought to be applying the WA model to the east coast; an adequate domestic requirement at a WA price of about $7 per gigajoule, lower than the cap.
One feels that the gas industry is gouging us by applying overseas spot pricing well above their export contract rates.
I agree with Doug Smith (Letters, June 29) that the surplus is a mirage. Fines are doubling, dividends from ACT government businesses are almost doubling, and "other grants" are up by over $150m compared to last year. What the hell are "other grants"?
Sarah Rusbatch ("Sobriety should go beyond Dry July", June 29, p34) makes a strong, essentially social and conceptual case for sobriety, but does not mention the more dangerous consequences of alcohol consumption.
I do not advocate total abstinence (I enjoy a glass of wine with my meals), but point out that excessive consumption can have damaging, even catastrophic consequences. These include alcohol-fuelled violence, especially by men, and road trauma or death. There is also increasing evidence that alcohol consumption is linked to cancer.
As the wine industry advises "enjoy (our product) in moderation".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.