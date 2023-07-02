The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mother faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of choking child

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 3 2023 - 6:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother is accused of choking her seven-year-old daughter, allegedly telling her not to "tell a soul about how I've touched you".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.