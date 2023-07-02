A mother is accused of choking her seven-year-old daughter, allegedly telling her not to "tell a soul about how I've touched you".
The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was on Friday granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court.
She faces charges of intentionally and unlawfully choking, suffocating or strangling another person, and common assault. Both are family violence allegations.
The woman is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents, tendered to the court, allege on June 28 between 8am and 9am the girl's older brother heard yelling coming from downstairs in the family home.
He allegedly heard his seven-year-old sister yelling "no, no, no", with the mother saying "take your medication".
The mother "sounded angry" and the child "sounded like she was bawling her eyes out", the police document states.
The child had tonsillitis and needed to take medication but didn't like the taste.
The mother is accused of putting both of her hands around the girl's neck, making it difficult for her to breathe.
The woman is then said to have thrown the girl to the side by the throat, causing her to almost hit the fridge and cupboard.
Police claim the mother was still angry at the child and grabbed her left arm and pushed her shoulder, causing her other shoulder to hit the kitchen table.
The girl was then allegedly grabbed by the wrist and taken into the lounge room.
When the brother went downstairs, he saw the mother and daughter standing close together.
It is alleged the woman put her hands on the girl's cheeks and lifted her head up, saying: "Don't tell a soul about how I've touched you today."
The brother told police he heard his sister reply, "about how you did this?", and put her hands around her own neck.
The next day, the brother was locked out of the house after an argument with his mother.
He called police to report the incident from the day before, court documents state.
Police arrived about 1pm and spoke to the girl, who they claim stated words to the effect of: "Mum put her hands around my neck and threw me."
Police claim in a recorded interview with officers the girl placed her hands around her own throat each time she made mention of being choked.
The mother also participated in a recorded police interview.
Police claim the woman stated she did not choke the child, but admitted to "losing her cool".
The woman allegedly told police she grabbed the child tight around the shoulders and shook her, before going upstairs to calm down.
On Friday, bail was not opposed by the prosecution, who argued the woman should have limited access to her children.
A Legal Aid duty lawyer said the mother should not be prevented from seeing her children, arguing her client was their main carer.
"[It's] very important to keep contact for purposes of maintaining the relationship," they said.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston granted the woman bail with conditions not to assault, harass or intimidate her two children.
She was also ordered not to contact the children, or to be within 100m of them or the family home, unless in the company or with the approval of ACT Child and Youth Protection Services.
Mr Theakston said these conditions would allow "more flexibility" and with agreement the woman "could return the family home".
Speaking directly to the woman, the magistrate warned "it's important that you do comply with those conditions".
She is set to reappear in court on July 28.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
