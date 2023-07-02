When is a hairdresser more than a hairdresser?
When Canberran Blair Lewis opened Pura Holistic Hair Studio in Gold Creek at the beginning of 2020, she did so intending to create a place that not only has customers leaving with nice hair, but one that had wellness at its core. Three years later and the salon has just opened a second premise in Narrabundah, where customers can get more than just a cut and colour.
Every appointment starts with a pre-service head massage and includes a signature basin ritual, and hand treatments are on offer for those who need to wait for their colour to process.
Outside of hair care, the salon also has a naturopath take clients on dedicated days and there is custom-made tea that aims at improving overall health, and with the opening of the new salon sees the introduction of regular sound healing and sona therapy events, as well as facial acupuncture.
The studio also offers a trichology service, which analyzes the hair and scalp to see what is behind issues such as hair loss. The issues are then treated in the salon using natural remedies.
"When I opened the space, I knew I wanted it to incorporate all of the things that I'm passionate about," Lewis says.
"I'm passionate about really incorporating everything into one service, that's adding to people's wholeness and wellness.
"I always had the view of wanting to have a naturopath on-site and some other practitioners to help people to learn the understanding of the hair, mind, body, and spirit connection, not just from the physical perspective of what you put on your hair effects inside, and vice versa."
The biggest hurdle when originally opening, however, was finding organic products to use in-store, that gave a professional result. But as well as being organic, Lewis wanted them to add to the clients and hairdressers wellness.
After plenty of audits and trials, she settled on Oway, a European brand that not only is so organic that the farm harvests its ingredients via a donkey and cart, but it also includes traditional Chinese medicine.
Later, the salon also added Sophic, which uses only Indigenous ingredients, harvested from Arnhem Land.
And as for the products that are stocked for sale, there is also the option to refill their containers when they run out to cut down on waste.
For Lewis, the products, and even the entire premise of Pura Holistic Hair Studio, is not just something she likes to offer, but the future of hairdressing.
"Lots more people are coming on board with, at the very least, the lower tox products," Lewis says.
"Not necessarily all hairdressers have the same background and are interested in holistic wellness, but certainly from a sustainability perspective, from a low tox perspective, all those things are starting to pop up," she says.
"We're realising how important it is not just for our clients that come in, and that chemicals can affect different things, but also for the staff that are sitting there every day breathing it in."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
