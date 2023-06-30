The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce branding to be removed this weekend ahead of July 3 takeover

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will have its branding removed this weekend ahead of it being taken over by Canberra Health Services. Picture by Gary Ramage
Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will have its branding removed this weekend ahead of it being taken over by Canberra Health Services. Picture by Gary Ramage

Works to remove Calvary branding from the Bruce public hospital will take place this weekend ahead of the hospital being taken over by the ACT government on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.