The release of ICAC's findings against disgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire and former premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday was fortuitous given the National Anti-Corruption Commission came into being on Saturday.
It also coincides with a review into the legislation underpinning the ACT Integrity Commission.
The review is being conducted by Ian Govey, a former federal government solicitor. A discussion paper issued as part of the review has suggested the ACTIC be limited to investigating systemic or serious corruption.
That would make it a less potent body than its NSW counterpart which, as recent days have shown, has wide ranging powers and great discretion in determining what it chooses to investigate.
The NSW ICAC investigation into Maguire and Berejiklian is one of the highest profile cases of its kind ever in this country. It resulted in Berejiklian standing down as premier in October 2021 and has recommended charges be laid against Maguire.
The fall out continues with speculation Berejiklian, like another former NSW premier Nick Greiner, will challenge ICAC's findings in court. Greiner, for the record, was vindicated.
While there is no cross-over between the Berejiklian-Maguire investigation and either ACT or federal politics the case is pertinent to the roles of both the ACTIC and the NACC.
Both bodies will be tasked with unravelling claims of conflicted interests, malfeasance by politicians and what is and what is not corrupt in years to come.
One of the many criticisms of ICAC's finding Berejiklian had engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" is that it has not referred her actions to the DPP for possible prosecution.
ICAC's critics say that if the conduct wasn't criminal then just how "seriously corrupt" could it have really been?
That, with the greatest respect, is the wrong end of the stick. The real question is why failing to report suspicions of malfeasance, not disclosing obvious conflicts of interest and repeatedly breaching the ministerial code of conduct are not considered criminal?
This is not a failure on ICAC's part, it is a failure on the part of legislators who have written laws you can apparently drive a B-double through.
A more legitimate criticism of the NSW ICAC is the time it has taken to hand down its findings. It is now more than five years since ICAC began investigating Maguire and almost two years since Berejiklian resigned ahead of the public hearings.
There is almost unanimous agreement this should have been done and dusted long before this and that the NSW ICAC, for reasons known only to itself, has been dragging the chain.
The clear message to both the ACTIC and the NACC is that they have a duty to the individuals they are investigating and to the public on who's behalf they are acting to proceed expeditiously.
Another area of concern in the Maguire-Berejiklian investigation is ICAC's insistence on public hearings which required the former premier to discuss her personal relationships on national television and its willingness to release embarrassing phone transcripts.
The similarities between the latter and the unauthorised dissemination of information retrieved from Brittany Higgin's phone in recent weeks is striking.
If investigators breach the privacy of individuals there should be both accountability and consequences.
While ICAC had strong grounds for the findings it made against Maguire and Berejiklian it is equally clear the conduct of its investigation fell short of community expectations. There is much to be learnt from this.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.