You're unbeaten in nine games, your team has run up 330 on the scoreboard and conceded just 92. Your differential is 208 points better than the mob running second.
So, Sam Williams, this coaching caper seems pretty easy, doesn't it?
"Am I on record now? Because I've got two voices," the Queanbeyan Kangaroos player-coach laughed.
The reality is the Kangaroos' hop to the top of the Canberra Raiders Cup ladder has been anything but a leisurely stroll around Freebody Oval, where Queanbeyan host the Woden Valley Rams in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.
It was in round one the Kangaroos lost fullback Damien Hayden for the season. James Horvat took off with the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup. Marquee recruit Sia Soliola has got through just one game unscathed, and that was last week.
MORE SPORT:
So Williams has had a few holes to worry about filling, all while wearing the No.7 on his back.
"It's a much different challenge, especially playing in the halves," Williams said.
"The hardest part is probably switching off from the game as well. You're trying to work out teams at training, you're cutting your video up and doing previews. On top of that, you're trying to make sure your own game is going okay as well.
"That has probably been one of the bigger challenges of it all, but I love every minute of it. I really enjoy the tactical side of the game, but more importantly, I really enjoy working with people and trying to get the best out of each player."
Which Williams has done as he sprinkles a handful of names from last year's triumphant reserve grade grand final team on top of a first grade side that fell short of the finals series.
"It's hard to single too many out," Williams said before singling out some names from his team list.
"From last year's reserve grade grand final, we've had Kaine Pugura and Bayley Hitchcock who have both stepped up. We have a couple of other players who have played in reserve grade over the past couple of years, and they've come in and done a good job. Harry Quinlan, it's his first year in rugby league and he has been awesome, he's adapted to the game really quickly.
"I don't like singling out players, but they are players who haven't played a lot of first grade in rugby league in the last couple of years, they've all stood up and done a fantastic job."
The results are there for everyone to see.
An eight-point win over Yass is the Kangaroos' closest game to date. Every other winning margin sits somewhere from 16 to 40.
Their first date with Woden was a 30-point win, but that was in round two, and Williams is adamant it counts for nothing come Sunday afternoon. The Rams have won five of their past six to surge into second place.
"We've got a group of players who are working hard for each other and they don't want to let each other down," Williams said.
"I'm under no illusions, I know the group themselves aren't either, we're a long way short of where we need to be if we think we're going to do anything at the back end of the season.
"Now we're in a position where everyone wants to knock us off. At the start of the season, we didn't play semi-final football last year, so it might have been a different frame of mind.
"No doubt, Woden are going to be up for it. They're a very good side and we've got to be at our very best to beat them."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.