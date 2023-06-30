The eye-watering figure owed by PBS Building

The extent of PBS Building's debts was revealed this week after a four-month investigation by administrators.
The Canberra-based construction firm entered voluntary administration in March, halting work across job sites in the ACT, NSW and Queensland.
Administrator RSM Australia handed down a more than 200-page report on Friday, outlining the preliminary findings and recommendations.
The company's estimated debt has skyrocketed, after more than 500 creditor claims were submitted.
Meanwhile, Canberra developers looking for their next project are spoilt for choice right now.
The ACT government has been releasing blocks at a rapid rate, adding three new blocks to the market this week alone.
A large block opposite Westfield Belconnen is the latest site to go up for sale, offering developers a chance to build a multi-unit project with more than 400 homes.
Another block has been released in nearby Lawson with the potential for an all-electric development with up to 184 homes.
It followed the release of another large site in Gungahlin earlier this week.
Land releases were also a hot topic when the territory budget was handed down on Tuesday.
As part of the 2023-24 budget, the ACT government released its indicative land release program, mapping out where and when blocks would become available over the next five years.
The budget received mixed reactions from the property and building industries.
While the government's affordable housing measures were welcomed, the budget was described as a "missed opportunity" by the Master Builders Association.
Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said it failed to provide support for the workforce that will complete future projects.
"With no increase in apprentice subsidies, and the removal of programs to attract more women into the construction industry, the ACT budget fails to explain where the skilled workforce will come from to deliver more housing and infrastructure to support the ACT's growth," he said.
Finally, Canberrans will have a new drinking hole come spring, when the Kambah Inn relaunches under a new owner.
A local hospitality operator purchased the pub in June and is about to embark on a major renovation of the four-decade-old venue.
He'll be ripping out the pokies, expanding the outdoor seating and adding a bistro and cafe.
But the strong community values will remain.
"The people that drink here come here not for the beer but the community," Tom Reaby said.
"That's a great foundation to build on."
