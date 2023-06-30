The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 1, 1989

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 1 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 1, 1989.
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 1, 1989.

As Canberra rapidly expands, the northern area of Gungahlin has reached its edges so close to the outer suburb of Hall that it's hard to remember that once upon a time Hall was a small isolated village but its inhabitants were quite happy about their situation. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on the small village exclusivity.

