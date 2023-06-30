Times Past: July 1, 1989

As Canberra rapidly expands, the northern area of Gungahlin has reached its edges so close to the outer suburb of Hall that it's hard to remember that once upon a time Hall was a small isolated village but its inhabitants were quite happy about their situation. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on the small village exclusivity.
Hall. Population 289. On a Friday afternoon the silence in the village at Canberra's northern border with NSW is broken by the sound of a chainsaw, a grader cleaning up a road and by some chooks grazing a front lawn.
Where suburban Canberra is squeaky clean, neat and uniform, Hall has little order. Hall had not been hit with a steam iron. The inhabitants of Hall live a Canberra rarity - half acre blocks.
A house at Hall cost $300,000. Some new ones as much as $400,000. Many of the village's roads are not sealed and it has few footpaths.
It is off the beaten track when it comes to public transport. Only tourist buses visit Hall. Why have land values jumped so dramatically in the past three years? What makes Hall such a special place to live?
Andrew Burgess's choice was easy.
"I'm from Sydney," he said. "When I was courting my now wife we came to a country music festival at Southwell Oval. It was picturesque. I said, 'Imagine living here'. It was the beauty of it really - a really lovely town."
Mr Burgess married his sweetheart Bridget and moved to Spence. "We used to come out here to buy chook food. We saw a place for sale and looked into buying it. I just wanted a block twice as big as the normal block," he said.
"Yes, we love Hall. It is close to town and in the country at the same time. You're in suburbia, yet isolated from it. It's more like living in a country town."
There are other residents who say the village has a Lord Mayor and something of a class system. "Even if you have been here 50 years, you're still thought of as an outsider," one dweller said. "And you can't move here on market day, it's the first Sunday of the month."
Why are outsiders attracted to Hall?
"I suppose it's because it's far enough out of town to be rural and comfortable and it's close enough to Canberra for people who work there. But I love Hall because it's me," said Jean Southwell, a lifelong resident of Hall.
