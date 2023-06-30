One of the ACT government's three stadium options is a death knell for Canberra's A-League Men's bid.
The government's infrastructure plan, released on Thursday, gave three options for the future of Canberra Stadium - build a new stadium next door to the existing one and then knock the old one down, knock down Canberra Stadium and rebuild it where it is, or a staged rebuild.
A complete knock down and rebuild would end Canberra's chances of an ALM team given it would force the stadium's tenants to find a new home ground for the duration of the rebuild - which would be two or three years.
The A-Leagues' preference was for the new stadium next door with a capacity of up to 25,000.
The Canberra Raiders also said they wanted the new stadium option on Friday, but favoured a capacity of 30,000.
Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson described a staged rebuild as putting lipstick on a pig.
The tricky thing for a new Canberra ALM club was the government's about to embark on its sixth feasibility study on the stadium since they first started looking into it in 2009.
The outcome wouldn't be known until next year at the earliest - with the A-Leagues hoping to have a Canberra owner in the coming days.
They originally set a deadline of June 30 to have that locked in place, but said negotiations were going well despite missing that on Friday.
ACT Chief Minister Barr has reached out to the A-Leagues to discuss their plan, as he has for all the stadium stakeholders.
A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia told The Canberra Times the wrong outcome could spell the end of a Canberra bid.
"We have reached out to the ACT government and we are awaiting the opportunity to meet with them to discuss stadium plans," he said.
"We have been provided three scenarios under assessment and at least one of them would put an end to any hope of an A-League expansion franchise in the ACT in the foreseeable future.
"We remain committed to our expansion process and delivering a team to Canberra in 2024/25, which is progressing well, however the right stadium is critical to Canberra's A-Leagues expansion plans.
"We look forward to working with the ACT government to achieve this."
The Canberra Times can reveal A-Leagues chief executive Danny Townsend lodged a submission with the federal government's inquiry into fostering and promoting the significance of Australia's national capital on Monday.
Even though it was submitted before Barr's infrastructure plan it already expressed concerns over how a redevelopment of Canberra Stadium would impact a new ALM club.
Townsend said a major disruption would pose an enormous challenge to establishing a club and building a strong fan base.
He said two key ingredients for ALM success in Canberra was the federal and ACT governments building a world-class stadium and also building a centre of excellence for the team to train at.
Townsend also weighed in on the size of the new venue.
"In order to meet current and future capacity needs, we believe a stadium of in excess of 15,000 seats and not more than 25,000 seats is optimal from both a financial perspective as well as the gameday experience," Townsend said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
