The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

One ACT government stadium option would kill Canberra's A-league Men's bid

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A-Leagues CEO Danny Townsend lodged a submission with the federal government's inquiry into Australia's national capital. Picture Getty Images
A-Leagues CEO Danny Townsend lodged a submission with the federal government's inquiry into Australia's national capital. Picture Getty Images

One of the ACT government's three stadium options is a death knell for Canberra's A-League Men's bid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.