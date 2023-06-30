Plastic rethink | Trending

Inspired by Plastic Free July, these everyday items offer a solution to plastic pollution.
Ida State shopping pouch, $49.95. Tucked away in a convenient leather pouch, this netted bag is crafted with less material than a single-use plastic bag, and will stick by you for hundreds more uses. cedarandsagedaylesford.com.au
Organic cotton roll down lunch bags, $39.99. Plastic Free July is a global movement providing resources and ideas to help people reduce single-use plastic waste in their everyday lives. Taking food to work or school in a bag such as this one is a terrific start. munchcupboard.com
Wonderbums nappy, $34.99. Bonds' newest innovation helps slow down the flow of the disposable nappies into landfill, without compromising on convenience. bonds.com.au
Rocking Roller, $20. This toy for toddlers is made from wheat straw bioplastic, which is entirely biodegradable and once decomposed can be put back into the ground as fertiliser. It also comes in plastic-free packaging. tigertribe.com.au
Fashion Series porcelain takeaway latte cup set, $79. Part of a brand new range featuring designs from iconic Australian fashion brands, such as the one pictured from Bec + Bridge. vittoriacoffee.com
Y2K Pro sustainable sneakers, $209. Made entirely of recycled plastics and rubber, using waste plastic bags and scrap materials, such as shoe soles and tyres. The shoe box is made from recycled paper embedded with basil seeds, so it can be cut up, planted and produce a basil plant in 10 days. thaely.com.au
Elho Ocean Collection flower pot, from $17.98. These pots are 100 per cent recyclable and made with maritime plastic waste, including fishing nets, ropes and dragnets abandoned at sea. Available from Bunnings Warehouse.
Bamboo travel cutlery, $20. Keep it in the car, or in your handbag or work satchel, for meals on the go. munchcupboard.com
Marella jug, from $40. Each cartridge is able to filter approximately 100 litres of tap water - with more than one million Australian households estimated to only drink bottled water, this is a simple way to save money and reduce single-use plastic waste. store.brita.com.au
Larry King Good Life shampoo refill, $39. Part of a hair care range that's packaged in glass and aluminium, with a hair and scalp-loving cocktail of green tea, biotin and vitamin B5, helping to nourish each strand, hydrate and provide UV protection. mcmbeauty.com
Block printed napkin, $12. The 'single use' concept can also be transferred to other household essentials - cloth napkins are not only more sustainable than paper alternatives, they also look far better on the table. prettyhomestyle.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.