MEGAfauna: a walk through time and MEGAfauna afterDARK start Saturday at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The first is a day-time event throughout July and is free.
The second is in the evening only until July 7 and tickets must be bought to attend.
Both feature life-sized exhibits of unique plants and animals from prehistoric Australia.
The gardens' visitor services manager Helen McHugh said three ancient diprotodons from the Dead Puppet Society were new this year.
MEGAfauna afterDARK will see the life-sized diprotodons roam the gardens nightly until Friday.
MEGAfauna afterDARK is from July 1-7 5.30pm to 8.30pm. This is a ticketed event and bookings essential via eventbrite. Costs apply: Adult (15yrs+) $25, Child (4-14yrs) or Concession $20, Family (2 adult + 2 child) $85
Bookings essential and can be made here.
MEGAfauna: a walk through time is July 1-30 8.30am to 5pm. This is free and bookings are not required.
