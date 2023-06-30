The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The BOM has revealed their Canberra outlook for July

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's a high chance of showers next week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
There's a high chance of showers next week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The beginning of the financial year will bring a warmer-than-average start to winter in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.