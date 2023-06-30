The beginning of the financial year will bring a warmer-than-average start to winter in Canberra.
It will be slightly less chilly when lodging your mid-winter tax return, with the Bureau of Meteorology releasing Canberra's July weather outlook.
Senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said there was a 70 per cent chance of above maximum temperatures and a 75 per cent chance of above minimum temperatures.
"Chances are it will be warmer than average and we might say about average rainfall. There's an equal chance it could go either way with the rainfall," Mr McDowell said.
For early risers on June 21, they experienced Canberra's coldest morning since 1986 at minus 7.2 degrees.
Those who avoided cold starts to the day by laying in bed under multiple blankets will be pleased to know that Canberra recorded the warmest June day since 2005 at 19.4 degrees on June 3.
READ MORE:
The Bureau of Meteorology moved Australia from El Nino "watch" to "alert" in anticipation of warmer and drier weather this winter.
Mr McDowell said El Nino had not developed yet, but he expects it to begin developing in the next month or so.
El Nino describes a warm phase of a naturally occurring cycle in the climate system, including the location of warmer or cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.
It impacts weather around large parts of the globe, including Australia.
Mr McDowell said the warmer-than-average temperature was most likely being caused by climate change rather than El Nino.
"It's possible the winter weather could be due to El Nino forming, but equally it could be due to climate change. We're seeing warmer temperatures through the winter and year-round because of climate change anyway," he said.
Weekend temperatures will remain consistent, with a maximum of 13 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. There's a zero per cent chance of showers on Sunday, making it a promising weekend to organise a picnic with the family.
Showers will batter the capital next week starting from Tuesday, July 4, and lasting until Friday, July 7.
Be sure to take an umbrella to work because you're going to need it.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.