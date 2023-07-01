Times Past: July 2, 1975

In a rare occurrence, on this day in 1975, then-prime minister Gough Whitlam was left red-faced after his speech was left in his car.
Mr Whitlam was left with nothing to say at the official opening in Melbourne of the annual conference of the Victorian Farmers Union. His speech had been left in the back of his official car, which had dropped him outside a hall in the city, then driven off to find a parking spot.
Mt Whitlam, looking very annoyed, ad-libbed manfully to the 400 delegates with lines like "I must say this is a great entrance" and "I've never seen so many press outside a church in my life".
The delegates tittered, while the leader of the opposition, Malcolm Fraser, burst out laughing in his front row seat.
A press aide, Evan Williams, raced up with a sheaf of papers in his hand - but these were prepared answers to prepared questions submitted much earlier by VFU members.
Mr Whitlam, somewhat red in the face, promptly sat down and stared stonily into the auditorium. The president of the VFU, Jim Heffernan, tried to fill the silence by getting on to the questions - but then one of Mr Whitlam's Australian Police bodyguards appeared with the speech, just 12 minutes too late.
