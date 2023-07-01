The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 2, 1975

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 2 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1975.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1975.

In a rare occurrence, on this day in 1975, then-prime minister Gough Whitlam was left red-faced after his speech was left in his car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.