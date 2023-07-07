The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Shopping

Dreaming of a summer retreat | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
July 8 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If you'd rather be somewhere else, you can always reach for items that give off holiday vibes. Picture Shutterstock
If you'd rather be somewhere else, you can always reach for items that give off holiday vibes. Picture Shutterstock

Longing for a European getaway? If you're not heading to the northern hemisphere, you can at least rock a holiday vibe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Shopping
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.