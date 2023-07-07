Dreaming of a summer retreat | Trending

Longing for a European getaway? If you're not heading to the northern hemisphere, you can at least rock a holiday vibe.
Armchair Explorer, $34.99. Tap into your favourite location via a healthy dose of literature and culture. shop.lonelyplanet.com
Amalfi Love White framed artwork, $275. If your social media feed is full of other people's holiday snaps, why not look at a place you'd rather be? arthouserepublic.com
Sicily Turkish towel, $79. Perfect for swims and use as a picnic rug while travelling. saarde.com
Messer straw fedora, $59.95. Casual yet chic, this hat will complement every outfit and suit most occasions. au.brixton.com
Patrizia Italiano scalloped plate, $120. The artist is based between the sea of the Aeolian islands and Palermo, with her work inspired by the island's colours, smells, landscapes and sunsets. fentonandfenton.com.au
Wild Rosella SPF 50+, $49.95. Keep your skin hydrated, protected and smelling sweet while you're relaxing. wearefeelgoodinc.com.au
Tango Red crossbody bag, $29.95. Whether it's your passport or everyday essentials, you can always carry your belongings in a brightly coloured bag. sussan.com.au
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain: Summatime Collection, $50. Available in two new shades for summer in the northern hemisphere, it's the perfect antidote for an Aussie winter. fentybeauty.com
High Key sunglasses, $85. Cool new shades for those sunny breaks in the weather. quayaustralia.com.au
Moroccanoil shimmering body oil, $75. In addition to moisturising dry skin, this non-greasy body oil contains soft pearlescent minerals to promote a healthy glow. sephora.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
