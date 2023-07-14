The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Shopping

The Barbiecore trend that's taken over | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
July 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brands can't get enough of Barbie right now, with collaborations and all things bright pink in hot demand. Picture Shutterstock
Brands can't get enough of Barbie right now, with collaborations and all things bright pink in hot demand. Picture Shutterstock

Barbiecore has been building for a few months now, and with the release of the movie Barbie imminent, it's about to go positively gangbusters. C'mon Barbie, let's go party!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Shopping
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.