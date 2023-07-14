The Barbiecore trend that's taken over | Trending

Barbiecore has been building for a few months now, and with the release of the movie Barbie imminent, it's about to go positively gangbusters. C'mon Barbie, let's go party!
Halter ruffle hem backless midi dress, $36. Designed with proportions that'd be perfect for Barbie, but in real life adult sizes. shopcider.com
Barbie Dreamhouse strawberry & dream soy candle, $59.95. This collaboration with Barbie emits a playful and nostalgic scent that captures the essence of a Barbie being taken out of its packaging for the first time. glasshousefragrances.com
Barbie purse phone case, $124. Part of a limited-edition tech accessory collection inspired by Barbie's signature hue. casetify.com/product
Barbie Blowout Kit, $129. Another limited edition collection that includes a blow dry brush (pictured), head scarf, set of adhesive hair gems and clips, all in a Barbie box. mermadehair.com.au
OPI Barbie the Movie nail lacquers, $22.95. A range of fun shades that includes Barbie's devoted boyfriend - the shade pictured is called 'Hi Ken'. Available at MYER and online at Amazon, Adore Beauty, Look Fantastic and The Iconic.
Dionna double-strap shoes, $999. Could a pair of heels be more fun?! We'd love to see Barbie tottering around in a sensible heel. fluevog.com
Antioxidant face tanning micromist, $45. Avoid any coverage that makes you look plastic (sorry, Barbie) and opt for a natural glow in the depths of winter. au.cocoandeve.com
Shades of Neon watch, $115. With its hot pink waffle-textured strap and transparent yellow buckle, it's a neon celebration that Barbie would love. swatch.com/en-au
Baby Rose Gold 101 ointment, $17. The perfect combination of the original ointment, mixed with a burst of deep-rich rose gold pigment. Pucker up, Barbie. lanolips.com
Barbie Wallaby boots, $99.95. In celebration of the Barbie Dreamhouse 60th anniversary, this iconic Aussie brand has teamed up with Barbie to transform their most iconic slippers and boots. emuaustralia.com.au
Benefit Cosmetics GoGo Tint, $38. A light cherry shade that glides on lips and cheeks, allowing you to build up the intensity. sephora.com.au
Barbie Dreamburger, from $19.70. A showstopping creation that will transport Aussies straight into Barbie's dreamhouse. Adding an extra touch of Barbie sparkle, the burger comes in a pink panini bun. Available at Grill'd restaurants.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
