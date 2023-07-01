The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'We need a new stadium': ACT Brumbies call for more than a Canberra facelift

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
July 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies bosses want a brand new venue for their fans. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brumbies bosses want a brand new venue for their fans. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies will push for a "state of the art stadium that will last the test of time" when they meet with the ACT government, adamant a Bruce facelift would be a band-aid solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.