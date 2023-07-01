The ACT Brumbies will push for a "state of the art stadium that will last the test of time" when they meet with the ACT government, adamant a Bruce facelift would be a band-aid solution.
The Brumbies' call comes as Canberra Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson declared "there's a limit to the amount of lipstick you can put on any pig" in pushing for a brand new venue.
The ACT government plans to spend more than $500 million to build a 30,000-seat stadium at Bruce by 2033, with Chief Minister Andrew Barr set to commit to a sixth feasibility study to assess stadium location options.
If the $300,000 feasibility study deems Bruce as an unsuitable location, the government will pursue a stadium at Exhibition Park.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson concedes the dream of a new stadium in the city may be dead, but is still pushing for more than a makeover of the existing venue at Bruce.
"We need a new stadium, that's the No.1 thing," Thomson said.
"We'll meet and discuss with the ACT government when the time is right. We believe we need a new stadium. We need a new, modern, state of the art stadium that will last the test of time.
"We need a new stadium, not a redevelopment of the current stadium. We look forward to hearing more from the ACT government and engaging with them at some stage."
A feasibility study will examine three similar options to those canvassed 14 years ago, when Barr first revealed his ambition to build a new stadium in the city.
The leading options are to build a new stadium on the eastern side of the existing stadium to minimise the impact on the Raiders and Brumbies, to do a staged redevelopment of Canberra Stadium, or do a complete knockdown and rebuild.
A-League officials have declared a complete knockdown and rebuild at the existing site would sound the death knell for the city's hopes of joining Australian soccer's top flight men's competition.
Australian Professional Leagues bosses would prefer Canberra's ALM team be playing out of a new 25,000-seat stadium, while the Raiders are in favour of a capacity of 30,000.
Critics point to the few times Canberra Stadium has reached its 25,000-seat capacity in recent years as proof a new stadium is a waste of money.
Raiders and Brumbies insiders believe crowds would rise and Canberra would be a stronger chance of securing marquee events with a stadium in the city.
Canberra Stadium has been lashed by NRL officials as adequate for no more than "park football", while a chorus of fans have declared they refuse to make the trip to Bruce due to a poor fan experience.
"That's been the common feedback for 10 years," Thomson said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
