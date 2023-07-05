A Canberra PhD student's research into employing pharmacists in general practitioner clinics could be another step towards comprehensive health hubs.
Nine pharmacists worked in GP clinics for University of Canberra student Thilini Sudeshika's research.
It was a continuation of research by her supervisors, Professor Mark Naunton and Associate Professor Sam Kosari and funded by the Capital Health Network.
Pharmacists administered pills, conducted audits, advised doctors on changes to medication and administered vaccinations during COVID.
Despite recent public warring between lobby groups representing pharmacists and doctors, GPs were grateful for the help, pharmacist Katja Boom said.
It allowed doctors to focus on patients, rather than spend time worrying about medication, consultant pharmacist Kirstin Turner said.
"They could focus mainly on that patient and what they actually need," Ms Turner said.
There is already federal government funding for general practice nurses, but the approach to primary care is "piecemeal", Dr Naunton said.
"At the moment, we just add on, and add on, but actually if you completely redesigned the system, that sort of model may look good," he said about health hubs.
"Having all those different health professionals on tap in each setting ... until that's sort of common and standard practice then there will be those inequities in the system."
Ms Boom, who was part of a trial from ten years ago, is still a consultant pharmacist at Your GP in Crace.
While it is common in Queensland, it is not standard practice for clinics to hire pharmacists in the ACT, Dr Naunton said.
"A lot of the work that happens is behind the scenes as well. So the average patient won't notice the impact that the pharmacist is doing," he said.
"It's a lot of ... unsung heroes in that sense, because the work is going unnoticed by the average person, which is a good thing.
"Pharmacists, they're trying to protect people's safety and ensure they get the best out of the medicines that they can."
During their trials, Ms Turner and Ms Boom conducted audits on the medication taken by patients.
One of those was for patients on proton pump inhibitors, which is used for heartburn, also known as gastrooesophageal reflux disease.
About 80 per cent of patients at the clinic Ms Turner worked at were on a high dose, which she said can cause long-term issues for elderly patients.
"It's just that education to the GP saying, we need to start reducing it down," she said.
"It should be kind of low dose maintenance therapy or not at all."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
