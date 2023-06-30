When government incompetence is blamed ... for government incompetence

For a government that often cries poor when comparing itself to other states, the ACT certainly has a penchant for launching large sums of money into what turn out to be unexplainable voids.
And, in the latest case, it's not even trying to shift the blame to the outside world.
When explaining why one scheme to upgrade the ACT public service's existing human resources and payroll systems would be abandoned in favour of another - with $76 million already wasted on the first scheme - the territory's Special Minister of State Chris Steel blamed the difficulty in engaging "with officials across directorates, who are contributing to this project when their priorities were elsewhere, support the ACT government's response to the public health emergency".
In other words, his own government had been thrown into such an intractable disarray that nothing useful could possibly be achieved, tens of millions of dollars be damned.
"We're not the first government in Australia that has struggled to implement that type of payroll reform," Mr Steel said this week.
"And we're certainly looking at how we can take the learnings from this forward into more IT projects in the future."
So, not only is the ACT government beset by fundamental communication problems among the powers that be, but other governments have similar problems.
This statement by Mr Steel raises a great many more questions than answers.
For example, does the ACT government, in charge of what is seen as an ultimately orderly and tightly governed populace, not want to rise above the problems of other, less functional governments?
And if the ACT government is so fundamentally dysfunctional, should it not aspire to do better, rather than shrugging off the waste of so many millions of dollars?
The ACT budget, unveiled this week, included $17.1 million in the next financial year for upgrades to existing systems, which, Mr Steel said, would be achieved at less cost and with less risk than the abandoned replacement project.
But having already plundered around triple that amount already, why should taxpayers have any reason to believe what he says?
The ACT government has form when it comes to spending money on feasibility studies for projects that ultimately go nowhere, with little to no explanation to why or how.
Not to mention championing projects that, constantly another 10 years away, just never seem to eventuate - the non-existent stadium being a prime example.
He has already highlighted issues of communication among his own government.
How then can we have the confidence that these can be overcome, no matter how much is being spent?
Mr Steel blamed the pandemic for the significant delays to the abandoned project, but this does not explain where the money was spent, and what happens now.
If the pandemic - an event lasting, by most conservative measures, at least three years - is going to be wheeled out to explain every delay or incompetency in government-sponsored projects, what is next?
Canberrans deserve to know where and how their taxes are being spent.
If it's on a new payroll system that, on the face of it, won't benefit any taxpayer directly, it should at least be justified on the grounds that it might help the government be more efficient.
But when the government's own inefficiencies are pointed out as the reason behind a system failure, then public confidence has well and truly left the building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.