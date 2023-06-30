Hall markets move to Thoroughbred Park this weekend

The Hall markets are on with a special winter edition indoors this weekend at Throughbred Park in Canberra.
They will be on Sunday from 10am to 3pm at Thoroughbred Park in Randwick Road, Lyneham.
There will be more than 150 stalls, entertainment, food and coffee. And a special visit from Frozen's Elsa.
Entry is by a gold coin donation which goes towards Hartley Lifecare's supported accommodation for people with disabilities.
