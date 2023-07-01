At midnight on Sunday, Calvary Public Hospital Bruce is to be taken over by the ACT government.
There are, of course, important questions about how smoothly this takeover will happen. These questions are literally a matter of life and death. Unlike any other institution (except perhaps the military in war), getting things wrong leads to unnecessary pain and even death.
But there is something more nebulous, too, and that is the emotion of people as a revered institution ceases to exist.
People have been healed - and not been healed - in that hospital. Relatives have sat by beds in the last moments of the lives of their loved ones. Others - patients - have risen from their beds and walked back out into a world they thought they might have left for good.
The staff at Calvary have been part of that process. They have felt part of an institution. For them, this is not just a change of the name on the front door.
Since its foundation in 1979, it has established itself as a hospital with a good reputation. There is pride there among staff about what they have achieved.
It is important the new managers do not take that pride for granted. It is even more important they do not devalue it and give the impression they think it doesn't count for much.
They should not behave like the new overlords keen to mend a broken institution - because it was not a broken institution. They would be wise to do a lot of listening.
They have a delicate task.
They have to convince the staff - and the current and future patients - that they are not brisk new brooms sweeping away old values and systems but new managers who are keen to build on all the good things which Calvary has come to embody.
There is the matter of branding.
READ MORE:
We remind the ACT government one of the strongest branding symbols is the Christian cross.
That cross in blue is prominent on the facade of the main building. It should be treated with respect. This is not like tearing down the statues of tyrants. It is about the removal of a symbol which is sacred to many people.
Ministers may or may not have a deep faith but some of the citizens do, and that faith should be respected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.