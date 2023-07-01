Ainslie captain Josh Maynard has inspired the Tricolours to a drought-breaking win over the Queanbeyan Tigers on his way to claiming the medal named after two AFL Canberra icons.
Maynard claimed the Muir Medal as the best on ground in Ainslie's 11.9 (79) to 7.7 (49) win over the Tigers in a battle between two premiership contenders at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday.
The 30-point triumph marked Ainslie's first win over the defending premiers since 2019.
The Muir Medal, which is given out to the best on ground in the first grade men's game between Ainslie and Queanbeyan, pays tributes to the father-son duo of Alan and Ian Muir who both played 200 games for the Tigers and Tricolours respectively.
The medal has been a tradition since the passing of Alan Muir in 2006, recognising the long-term service and contribution from Alan and Ian to their clubs.
"Just to have this once a year to remember everyone's contribution to footy but also mine and dad's through our respective clubs, just a really great day," Ian Muir said.
"We are very similar football clubs, we play the game hard and fair and once the game is set and done we have a few beers because at the end of the day it's just a game of footy.
"To give it to a local junior is great, so I couldn't be happier."
Maynard was proud of the victory, but more pleasing was claiming the award presented by Ian.
"A good reward for our effort, we've been working really hard together at training, we're really stoked with that," Maynard said.
The Muir roots run into Saturday's Ainslie side, with Harry Muir commending his teammates for a drought-breaking win over the Tigers.
"We always get ourselves up for these games and its good to finally get the win over them," Muir said.
"Just pure confidence in our fitness, we've been working towards it all year so it was good to see. It's just all passion for the game.
"It's just all passion for the game, Queanbeyan and ourselves will have a beer after the game so it's just all about the passion for footy."
The Tigers were below their best and fell 30 points short of celebrating Andrew Swan's 150th game for the club with a victory.
Ainslie have retained top spot on the ladder, having dropped just one game this season as they look to return to the top of the mountain.
Meanwhile, the Eastlake Demons battered Tuggeranong Valley by 78 points whilst Belconnen Magpies defeated the Gungahlin Jets, cruising to a 105-point victory.
