The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ainslie Tricolours defeat Queanbeyan Tigers in historic round for both clubs

HF
By Harrison Frater
Updated July 1 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ainslie ran away to secure a drought-breaking win over the Tigers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Ainslie ran away to secure a drought-breaking win over the Tigers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Ainslie captain Josh Maynard has inspired the Tricolours to a drought-breaking win over the Queanbeyan Tigers on his way to claiming the medal named after two AFL Canberra icons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HF

Harrison Frater

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.