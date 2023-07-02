The Queanbeyan Blues are facing the biggest fight of the club's proud existence as they battle to pull together a team every week because of player unavailability and injuries.
The Blues were forced to withdraw from the reserve grade competition this year because of a lack of players, with competition officials granting them an exemption to play in the top grade.
Remarkably, former Raiders captain Simon Woolford is holding the club together and they're still in finals contention halfway through the season.
They face the Yass Magpies on Sunday, who are in a desperate fight of their own to get off the bottom of the ladder.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs.
