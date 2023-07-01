The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders hold on to beat Gold Coast Titans

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 1 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Sebastian Kris goes above the pack to score. Picture by Gary Ramage
The Raiders made fans sweat with another nail-biting finish, but held on against a scrappy Gold Coast Titans 26-22 to be just one win from the top of the NRL ladder.

