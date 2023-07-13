Year 9 student Dash Daniels may be following his brother Dyson's footsteps into the NBA Global Academy, but he's determined to forge his own distinguished path to professional basketball.
"I just want to develop my game and be the best I possibly can be," Daniels told The Canberra Times.
"The main goal is to make the NBA - that's where I want to be and I want to work towards that."
The ambitious 15-year-old is one of three new recruits to the academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport at Bruce that also included Tasmania's Nash Walker and fellow Victorian Sa Pilimai.
Daniels however, is the youngest player the academy has ever had, highlighting the elite level he's already reached in the sport.
"We actually held him off for a while because we didn't think he was old enough to go full-time," NBA Global Academy director Marty Clarke said. "But he's at the point where he probably needs to be more challenged.
"But he has done some tours in Europe with us last year and in January and knows some of the boys, so he's not coming in cold, and he's a pretty mature kid so he's settled in well."
Daniels doesn't hold back though, despite being younger than his peers at the academy and the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence.
If anything, it's forcing him to step up his game.
"I don't pay attention to age," the 190 centimetre-tall guard said.
"I'm usually the youngest on pretty much every team I play on, but I just play my game.
"I like to do a little bit of everything - good passing, being able to shoot off the dribble, spot-up shooting, and also defending one-on-one."
Daniels' arrival to Canberra from his hometown in Bendigo marks the first time the academy has had brothers come through the program.
Dyson Daniels, 20, joined the academy in 2019. In 2021 he signed with a development team in Nevada, the NBA G League Ignite, which led him to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, where he was the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.
His younger brother Dash was there among all the glitz and glamour of draft night in New York, and now has a blueprint of how Dyson developed from the academy to the NBA.
"It's very cool," Daniels said. "Not many people get to see their brother make the NBA but it's a credit to him and all his hard work.
"He told me the NBA is very hard and another big step from here.
"We're both just trying to put Australian basketball on the map and hopefully I can get to the highest level, and inspire younger kids."
Basketball talent actually runs deep in the Daniels family.
Along with Dash and Dyson, their eldest brother Kai is also a basketballer with the Mandurah Magic in the NBL1 West competition.
Their American-born father Ricky also played college basketball with North Carolina State, then as a pro he became a Bendigo Braves legend, and raised three sons with wife Brikitta in the rural Victorian city.
"We grew up watching our dad play, which made us fall in love with the game," Dash Daniels said.
"We'd play in the backyard getting after it and were very competitive. It'd mostly be Kai dunking on us because he was bigger. I'd be just crying to mum."
Clarke doesn't want Australian basketball fans to be drawn into comparing Dash to Dyson, but did see NBA potential in his skillset.
"They are very similar in their play style, but it is important that we keep his identity as Dash, and forge him to be himself," Clarke said.
"Dash is very composed," he added. "Defensively he's really good, he's long, athletic and strong, and read the play well.
"He's a good rebounder for his position, he can score on the line, shoots pretty well and he's just a really good teammate.
"He's certainly still growing too and we have good hopes he'll continue his development, not just physically."
The Daniels family home now have none of the sons living there since Dash's Canberra relocation, and though the youngest is prepared to feel homesick, he wants to "push through it" to pursue his basketball dreams.
"It's tough mentally, but I know it's better for me to improve my game and hopefully get to the level I want to be at," he said."
"My mum and dad are definitely proud though - they've told me 100 times. They're sad I'm leaving, but they'll come up and visit me a lot too."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
