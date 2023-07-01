The Canberra Times
New Energy Development's solar farm sits right on NSW side of ACT border

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 1 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:00pm
The huge Wallaroo solar farm sits just over the north-western border, right in the ACT's mooted expansion zone. Picture supplied
After the ACT government last year flagged its desire to stretch its north-western border into neighbouring NSW, a huge solar farm proposal in the same location at Wallaroo has the local Yass Valley Council in a lather.

