The Canberra Raiders flexed their forward strength against the Titans and it couldn't have come at a better time, with star Josh Papalii out with a hamstring injury.
Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young could soon be away on State of Origin duties and with Pasami Saulo in a "wait and see" situation after suffering a category two concussion, up to three fresh faces could be called on for next Friday's clash against St George Illawarra Dragons.
"We're going to try and find three forwards, so we're going to have a different team next week," Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said post-game.
Horsburgh is a hot favourite to be picked on Monday in the Queensland Maroons' 17 for Origin III on July 12, and boosted his selection chances with a game-high 55 tackles and 113 metres in the Raiders' 26-22 win over Gold Coast.
"He was buzzing when he came back from [Maroons] camp as a 19th man," Stuart said of Horsburgh.
"Representative football makes you a better player.
"I've said for years I want representative footballers in this club, because they play a higher intensity and class of game, and they bring that back to your young players.
"I'm really hoping both boys get picked again."
Young Canberra forward Ata Mariota was elevated to the starting lineup right before kick-off in place of Saulo and looked strong in just his eighth NRL game since debuting last year, with 114 total metres and 15 tackles in 44 minutes.
Meanwhile bench prop Emre Guler had 110 metres and 45 tackles and ever-reliable Joe Tapine had 156 metres and 44 tackles.
More than 12,000 beanies were sold at Canberra Stadium in Beanies For Brain Cancer Round, working with the Mark Hughes Foundation.
The former Newcastle Knights player suffers brain cancer and has been fighting to raise awareness and fund research about the incurable disease.
Hughes was a special guest at Saturday's game, and became the first player not formerly from the Raiders to blow the Viking horn.
"I've always had a soft spot for Canberra and it's a great honour to blow the horn today," Hughes said.
Interim Gold Coast coach Jim Lenihan knows Jamal Fogarty very well having been at the helm of Burleigh Bears as the Raiders halfback was coming through the ranks to the NRL with the Titans.
Lenihan had hoped Fogarty would have a "really bad game" before kick-off but was bitterly disappointed to see the Beaudesert product continue his solid form in the playmaking role for the Green Machine.
The No.7 had a try-assist, 287 kicking metres, made try-saving tackles in his 28 made, and had AJ Brimson sweating under his sky-high, swirling bombs.
Stuart praised Fogarty's brave and determined effort against a far bigger opponent in David Fifita as well as his try-saving tackle.
"[Fifita] is a real handful," Stuart said. "He was brilliant today and I thought Elliott Whitehead and Jamal were too.
"[The try-saver] shows all the young boys and girls out there you never give up on the play."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
