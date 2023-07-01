The trial NSW TrainLink coach route between Goulburn and Canberra has become a permanent service.
The trial was launched in September 2018 as a five-day-a-week coach service returning on the same day and targeting social and medical-related journeys, as the Canberra Hospital is the major tertiary health care provider for the region.
"Over the past four years, the connections provided by these trial coach services have been vital for our customers and the wider community," Transport for NSW chief operating officer Rob Chaseling said.
"From July, we are pleased that this service will continue to run on an ongoing basis, ensuring Goulburn and other rural and remote communities have public transport connections to major service centres."
"Making this coach service permanent has a range of benefits such as supporting and enhancing tourism, creating new economic opportunities and improving access to education, health care and other transport modes."
The decision to retain the coach services was based on factors including strong patronage and wider social benefits. A one-way adult fare costs around $14.50.
Tickets for these and other Trainlink services can be booked on the Transport for NSW website.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
