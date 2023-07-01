The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Transport for NSW makes coach service from Canberra to Goulburn permanent

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 1 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainlink offers a five-day service between Goulburn and Canberra. Picture supplied
Trainlink offers a five-day service between Goulburn and Canberra. Picture supplied

The trial NSW TrainLink coach route between Goulburn and Canberra has become a permanent service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.