A revitalised Bruce Stadium precinct is set to have a "snowball" effect that grows Canberra's sports fan base like never before.
In over 14 years with the Raiders, veteran centre Jarrod Croker has spent more time at Bruce than any other current player at the Canberra club.
While new or dramatically revitalised venues across the country have been developed, providing a world-class experience for both fans and athletes alike, Croker has seen Bruce gradually fall behind the standard of those in other major cities.
Croker was one of many in the sports community that joined the calls for a new city stadium for Canberra, but the latest vision from ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has ended the Civic dream.
A $300,000 feasibility study is now the first step of a planned $500 million project announced last week that will decide how a 30,000 seat stadium will be delivered within the next 10 years.
The study will determine whether a new venue is built beside the current stadium, or if a staged rebuild of the existing stadium, or a complete knockdown and rebuild on the same site is the best option.
It's not a Civic stadium that many had hoped for, but it appears to be the biggest step towards finally addressing the issue that has been ongoing since Croker made his NRL debut in 2009.
And the Raiders stalwart is still upbeat about the positive impact it can have on the entire Canberra sports scene.
"I think it will definitely attract more people to games," Croker told The Canberra Times.
"I've always said how good our fans are and how they come out in numbers, but it's like anything new, you want to go see it.
"The couple of stadiums like Parramatta and the Sydney Football Stadium that have been done up over the last couple of years, you do see the impact it has."
Croker said better venues promote a better atmosphere, which in turn makes for a much-improved sports product.
"Going there [to new stadiums] as a player, it's so much more enjoyable," he said.
"When it plays better, it's a better spectacle for the fans and therefore better for the game, so it's a snowball effect and I'm sure the fans will be pretty excited when it happens.
"This is better than nothing. It's not going to be finished in my time, but it's a start. Canberra needed something like this. This stadium has been here a long time and it'd be nice to have a big, new stadium."
Croker is hoping he can stretch out his incredible Raiders career to another season next year, and has said he's willing to accept less money to do so.
Even at 32, Croker still believes he has a lot to offer the club, and was set to meet with Raiders chief executive Don Furner on Sunday to continue discussions about his future.
"I just have to go in, have a chat to a few people, and work out what's best for the club and myself," he said.
"You're a long time retired, so I'm enjoying it at the moment and keen to keep on playing."
Melanie Dinjaski
