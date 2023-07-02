The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders star Jarrod Croker upbeat about ACT government's new stadium plans

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Croker's NRL career began in 2009 with the Raiders. Picture by Gary Ramage
Jarrod Croker's NRL career began in 2009 with the Raiders. Picture by Gary Ramage

A revitalised Bruce Stadium precinct is set to have a "snowball" effect that grows Canberra's sports fan base like never before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.