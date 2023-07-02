There might need to be a box of Kleenex nearby when Corey Horsburgh gets his State of Origin call-up, but then he'll be ready to get to work for Queensland.
The Canberra Raiders forward is set to make his long-awaited Origin debut in game three in Sydney on July 12, after an injury to Thomas Flegler put him in the box seat for Maroons selection.
After getting a taste of the Origin arena with his inclusion in the Game II Queensland squad as 19th man, Horsburgh is chomping at the bit to get on the field, and make his family proud.
"It would be very special," the 25-year-old said.
"Dad's a very emotional, proud bloke like me, so there will probably be a few tears.
"I'm sure I'll do a job and it'll be a good experience to go three-nil for my first Origin game - that'd be nice."
There it is.
That's the undeniable passion for the Maroons that will serve 'Big Red' so well as Queensland hunt for a series sweep.
Game three is anything but a dead rubber for Horsburgh.
"I wouldn't say any Origin could have a dead rubber," he said.
"It will probably be the toughest game out of the three - the Blues aren't going to want to get wiped by Queensland, and Queensland are going to want to wipe them."
Since he returned to the capital from camp, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart noticed Horsburgh has brought back more intensity than ever to his game and is "buzzing" to finally play Origin football.
The Caboolture product grew up idolising Queenslanders Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Petero Civoniceva and Matt Gillett, and found himself under their tutelage in Maroons camp, in what he described as a "pinch yourself moment".
"I loved them all just watching them pump the Blues, and when they won eight in a row it was the best time ever," Horsburgh said.
"You fanboy for a little bit, then you've got to realise you're playing footy and you've got a job to do."
In Maroons camp Horsburgh also got some insight into the mastermind coaching of Billy Slater, and described what it is that makes him such a successful Origin mentor.
"He's just very clear with what he wants, and he's a very smart man footy-wise," Horsburgh said.
"It makes your role very clear and just makes your footy a lot easier."
Despite Horsburgh's Origin rise putting him in a position to seek a bigger contract after next season, he's currently working with Canberra to extend his current deal beyond 2024.
"Security and somewhere where I'm happy is always good," he said. "They know I'm happy to stay here and I think that's what they want too, so we'll see what happens."
NSW Blues rookie and Raiders second-rower Hudson Young is also in negotiations to remain with the Green Machine.
For veteran centre Jarrod Croker, seeing the pair lead the next generation of star Raiders players is "really special".
"I still remember when Jacko [Wighton] first got picked for Origin and when Nicky [Cotric] did as well," Croker said.
"You play with those guys Corey and Hudson and you watch them come through. You do the hard work with them and to see them get picked it's really special.
"I've been really proud to watch Huddo and Corey."
Melanie Dinjaski
