Times Past: July 3, 1988

A Voice to Parliament vote is the talk of the town in 2023, however, another referendum question was making headlines on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.
A "yes" vote to the referendum question calling for one vote, one value in state elections would be the last nail in the coffin of the National Party, the federal Attorney-General Lionel Bowen said.
The National Party was a dying party, Mr Bowen believed, which had allowed corruption to penetrate the Queensland administration because its unfair electoral boundaries meant the state parliament was weak and unrepresentative.
"If you've got poor government it's liable to be penetrated by corruption," he said.
Ministerial accountability and responsibility were missing in the Queensland government because state parliament was not able to properly scrutinise the administration.
"I think that gap has now been shown through evidence given in the Fitzgerald commission,'' he said.
The Fitzgerald Inquiry looked into police corruption in Queensland and resulted in the resignation of Queensland's premier, Joh Bjelke-Petersen.
Mr Bowen said the party was a declining force in Australia, and a "yes" vote to the referendum question forcing the Queensland government to redistribute state electorates could finish the Nationals altogether.
The pork-barrelling and malapportionment of electorates had always been the feature of the Nationals in Queensland, making the party more influential than the parliament, Mr Bowen said.
"It's about time they faded out of political life," he said.
Mr Bowen, who had begun the government's campaign in support of the four referendum questions to be put to the vote on September 3 that year, said the Nationals had pressured an unwilling Liberal Party into opposing the referendum.
The four questions, if adopted, would amend the constitution to give a four-year maximum term for both federal houses, would force the states to adopt one-vote, one-value electoral laws, would recognise local government and extend to the states the rights guaranteed under the constitution of trial by jury, freedom of religion and fair compensation for government-acquired property.
I've had a love of writing from a young age and, combined with my interest in current events, journalism seemed like a natural fit for me. I like to write a little bit about everything but my true passion lies in finding those untold stories from everyday people. Got an idea? Let me know - kelsey.sutor@austcommunitymedia.com.au
