Times Past: July 3, 1988

By Kelsey Sutor
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.
A Voice to Parliament vote is the talk of the town in 2023, however, another referendum question was making headlines on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.

