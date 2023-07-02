Crosses have officially been taken down from Calvary Hospital as part of branding removal ahead of the ACT government's official takeover of the hospital on Monday.
Work got under way earlier than expected with a crew sent up in a crane to remove Calvary signage and symbols from about 9am on Sunday.
Other final touches as part of the compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital were being prepared by Canberra Health Services ahead of the weekend.
Locals in the area were told to expect heightened activity as the work was being done.
The hospital will begin its transfer on Monday, also officially rebranding to North Canberra Hospital.
Canberra Health Services said more than 1500 staff have applied for transfer to the new hospital.
"That's pretty close to 100 per cent of the workforce here," Canberra Health Services transition director Cathie O'Neill said.
The legislation that passed in May to compulsorily acquire Calvary Hospital was the result of the breakdown in discussions with Calvary over the future of the hospital to cater for the growing Canberra population.
The ACT government said it was the best way to ensure an integrated healthcare system in the territory.
- with Lucy Bladen
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.