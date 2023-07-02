The Canberra Times
Watch: Crosses come down at Calvary Hospital ahead of Monday's ACT government takeover

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
July 2 2023 - 2:05pm
Crosses have officially been taken down from Calvary Hospital as part of branding removal ahead of the ACT government's official takeover of the hospital on Monday.

