Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Parkes

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a pushbike in Parkes on Sunday.
Police, ambulance as well as fire and rescue were called out to the corner of King Edward Terrace and Parkes Place at around 1pm.
An ESA spokesperson said the cyclist was taken to hospital as a result with non-life threatening injuries.
The spokesperson said one lane of King Edward Terrance had been blocked for a short time.
