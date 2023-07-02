The Canberra Times
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Parkes

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:05pm
An ESA spokesperson said the cyclist was taken to hospital. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a pushbike in Parkes on Sunday.

