The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra visitor expenditure highest in 25 years as domestic tourism booms post-COVID

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 5.57 million people visited the ACT from the 12 months ending March 2023. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
A total of 5.57 million people visited the ACT from the 12 months ending March 2023. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Domestic travel to Canberra has been popular post-COVID, with the ACT measuring the highest level of overall visitor expenditure in 25 years for the year ending March 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.