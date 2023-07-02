The Kanga Cup has officially kicked off in Canberra with thousands of kids competing in the largest junior soccer tournament in the Southern Hemisphere.
Nearly 300 teams from Australia and overseas are in the capital for the event to play in over 1000 games on 47 fields across Canberra between July 2-7.
Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich estimated a $10 million economic benefit for the ACT from the Kanga Cup with families, club officials and referees in addition to the players descending on Canberra over the week.
"It's a huge event, and a real celebration of football," Slavich told The Canberra Times at the official opening ceremony at Stage 88 on Sunday.
"The competition itself is exciting, but the camaraderie and friendship is a really big thing too.
"People have memories of Kanga Cup that go back decades.
"It's also great for coaches and clubs that see it as more than just kids playing soccer on the weekend, it's exposure to that next level of competition."
As part of their support for this year's tournament, the ACT government have commissioned analysis of the financial impact of the Kanga Cup, but it's already the envy of other cities hoping to move the event from Canberra.
"I think there is a potential threat of that," Slavich said.
"We've actually been offered to move this event by other councils who have offered 10 times more than what we're getting.
"It actually costs Capital Football to run this as we pay about $70,000 in field hire."
But Capital Football have no plans of actually moving the event elsewhere believing Canberra is best place for it.
Slavich said it's still far from reaching its full potential too, with hopes it will soon surpass the pre-COVID participation mark when 380 teams competed.
"We've been doing this since 1991. It's history, and the youth love it," Slavich said.
"That's why it's really great having Keep Up and A-Leagues on board as a major financial contributor, and to stream the finals.
"They see this as a chance to give back to the community and develop and grow football.
"We want to keep expanding the Kanga Cup and there is definitely capacity to do that."
Along with the tournament itself, Kanga Cup also gives players the opportunity to showcase their skills to Iber Cup scouts, who recruit teams to play in Portugal and Spain against junior teams from European soccer giants like Manchester City and Juventus.
Capital Football were also enthusiastic about their innovative new peer-to-peer fundraising program called FISCA - Football Individual Skill Competition Australia.
The national initiative allows clubs to turbocharge their fundraising efforts as community soccer's answer to Movember, only instead of growing moustaches, the activity is completing a soccer skills challenge.
