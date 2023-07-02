The Canberra Times
Ewen McDonald appointed first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 10:01pm
Ewen McDonald has been appointed Australia's first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs and the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji. Picture Getty Images
The Albanese government has appointed Department of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Office head Ewen McDonald as Australia's first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

