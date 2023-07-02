The Albanese government has appointed Department of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Office head Ewen McDonald as Australia's first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.
He will also take on the job of the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji.
Mr McDonald has headed the Pacific Office since it was established in 2019.
He said he would continue "to foster the relationships formed within the Pacific family" in his new role.
He said as a member of regional institutions he was looking forward to "supporting the region's priorities" in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.
The strategy determines how the region will work together in areas including security, economic development and climate change over the coming decades.
Mr McDonald said he was honoured to be appointed to both of the new roles.
"I look forward to building on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale partnership and deepening our bilateral bonds," he said.
Mr McDonald will replace John Feakes as High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times.
