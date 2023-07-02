SA Police overreacted closing the road, sparking claims that nurses and ambulances could not reach the nearby hospital. Lives could be lost. And so, an incendiary media narrative set the stage for a pitiable surrender in which the government passed an opposition bill in just minutes to enact the most severe disruption penalties in the country. A Labor government, whose movement arose from struggle, unlawful strike action, transformative social policy campaigns. This was the reforming party of Don Dunstan in the state which had led the world in granting women the right to stand for election as well as vote.