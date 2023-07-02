Canberra Gang Show, now in its 55th year, is a celebration of can-do scouts and guides

The 2023 Canberra Gang Show opens on Tuesday, the high-energy musical each year created, performed and staged by scouts and guides from across Canberra and the region.
The gang show tradition has its origins in London in 1932, when a rover in London was asked to write a show to raise funds for a scout swimming pool.
The concept of giving young people the lead to create something wonderful is still going strong in Canberra, where the gang show is now in its 55th year.
This year's musical is called Canberra Gang Show 2023 - Camera Ready, opening Tuesday with a matinee performance for community groups and then the first show for the general public on Tuesday night, continuing until Saturday. All the shows are in the theatre at Hawker College.
At dress rehearsals on Sunday night, it was soon clear that the scouts and guides love the process of putting on the show - and rarely leave, even after decades of being involved.
Scout leader Steph McConnell, 27, was 10 when she started in the show, now working behind the scenes in production.
"In my first year, I was in wardrobe, because my mum was in wardrobe at the time and I joined cast when I was 11, because that was the age limit back then," she said.
Emily Nahon, 23, started in the show when she was 12 and is now in production.
"It's incredible," she said. "We write the script, and we've got this vision in our head, and we give it to the kids and they get on stage for the first time, they've got the lights, the props, the sets and you can see your whole vision come to life and the kids are loving it - that's amazing."
Director and rover James Daly, 23, joined the scouts when he was eight. This is his first show directing.
"I love that you can do anything you want. You can build sets, you can perform, you can write things," he said.
It's all about participation. And fun.
"Canberra Gang Show - whoever wants to be in it, is in it. If you apply you are going to be on stage, " Steph said.
There are more than 40 scouts and guides on stage, another 20 in the production crew and another 10 in areas such as make-up and wardrobe. A tech team also makes all the sets and props.
Mark Slattery is branch commissioner for the Canberra Gang Show, saying the production follows the scout philosophy of youth leading and adults supporting.
"These guys do everything and we're just here as a guidance," he said.
The show is written by a team of scouts and guides, the storyline this year following a film festival to help create the variety show vibe.
"It's very funny," Mr Slattery said.
And inclusive. Mr Slattery's son, Jordy, 14, for one, is autistic and thriving in the show.
"I love that we can give that opportunity. We have kids who don't have that opportunity anywhere else in their life," production team member Sam Philipse said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
