The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged assault by teen, 15, leaves 14yo boy needing reconstructive surgery

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boy will appear in the ACT Children's Court on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The boy will appear in the ACT Children's Court on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A 15-year-old boy will face court after an alleged serious assault that left a 14-year-old boy needing reconstructive surgery, police report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.