A 15-year-old boy will face court after an alleged serious assault that left a 14-year-old boy needing reconstructive surgery, police report.
On Saturday, July 1, police received reports that the alleged altercation occurred at around 4pm the day prior.
The incident resulted in the hospitalisation of a 14-year-old boy, who reportedly required surgery to recover from his injuries.
On Sunday, July 2, officers arrested the 15-year-old boy and charged him with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He is set to appear in the ACT Children's Court on Monday.
ACT Policing is asking anyone who witnessed the incident on Friday, or anyone with information that could assist police, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via their website.
The reference number is 7471477.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.