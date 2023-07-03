Of the 24 active projects PBS Building had underway at the time of collapse, the largest was a $63 million contract with a Canberra developer.
The full list of impacted projects has been released, as part of the final creditors' report lodged by the administrators.
Administrators RSM Australia were appointed for five PBS Building companies across the ACT, NSW and Queensland on March 7.
Following a four-month investigation, the report found more than 500 creditors could be owed $169 million by the failed PBS Building companies.
In total, the 33-year-old company had more than $439 million worth of active projects under way in March.
The majority of the projects were with PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd. Those 12 contracts were valued at about $216 million.
The highest value contract was a $63.4 million agreement with Canberra developer Doma to build a 184-apartment complex in Woden, called the Melrose.
Doma appointed a replacement builder for the project in mid-March.
The second largest contract in Canberra was a $32 million project with Bisa Developments to build 63 luxury apartments in Griffith.
One of the group's most recognisable projects, the Belconnen Markets redevelopment, was not listed as an active project, despite work coming to an abrupt halt days before the company's administration.
However it was mentioned further in the report as one of the company's 14 loss-making projects in the 2021-22 financial year.
The full list of PBS Building's active projects in the ACT also included a $30 million contract with Defence Housing Australia to build 83 townhouses in Coombs and two contracts with Stockland to build townhouses at The Parks, Red Hill worth a collective $47.6 million.
PBS Building also had three contracts with Canberra's Bulum Group for projects in Whitlam and on the NSW South Coast, valued at more than $13 million together.
The building company's NSW arm had seven active projects at the time of administration, worth about $130.7 million.
PBS Building's Queensland operation had five active projects, with contracts totaling $92.7 million.
The more than 200-page creditors' report detailed the status of each of the contracts.
Some principals, or developers, had exercised their contractual rights to terminate the contracts, while others had potential breached contracts, the administrators wrote.
"Some principals took steps following our appointment that we take the view amounted to conduct that repudiated and or constituted breaches of the relevant contracts," the report stated.
"We are monitoring the situation and reserving our rights to ensure that all avenues for recovery continue to be explored and preserved."
Other contracts had been mutually terminated, the report noted.
"Of the 24 active projects at the date of appointment, 22 projects have now been terminated mutually or otherwise leaving only two active projects. Of the remaining projects, we expect they will come to an end prior to the forthcoming second meetings of creditors," the report stated.
RSM Australia have until July 7 to hold the second creditors' meeting, when the future of the companies will be determined.
However, RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said the administrators would propose to adjourn the meeting after discussing the report with creditors at a face-to-face meeting in Canberra on July 5.
"The administrators are proposing to adjourn the creditor's meeting for up to 45 business days, meaning a decision about the future of the companies was unlikely to be determined until on or around 6 September 2023,'' he said.
The extra time would enable administrators to pursue outstanding contract payments owed to PBS companies, Mr Colbran said.
PBS Building began life as Prestige Building Services and was founded by brothers Ian and Peter Carter in 1989.
Ian Carter and Adam Moore were the directors of PBS Building Pty Ltd at the time of its voluntary administration.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
