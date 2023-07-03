Hudson Young has been cut from the NSW Blues squad for game three of State of Origin in Sydney as coach Brad Fittler made some intriguing changes.
The Canberra Raiders star made his Origin debut in game one, and had a solid performance in game two but couldn't retain his position in the Blues after NSW lost the series with defeat in Brisbane.
Penrith's Liam Martin will assume Young's spot in the Blues starting line-up.
Most notably Fittler dumped Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai and recalled South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker for the third game to pair up with Parramatta half Mitchell Moses.
Fittler selected another Rabbitoh, Keaon Koloamatangi in the second-row, after an ankle injury scuppered his chances of earning a debut in the series opener.
Damien Cook was rumoured to be cut for game three but will actually start at hooker with Reece Robson on the bench.
Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, afforded only 12 minutes of game-time on debut was dropped, while Blues skipper James Tedesco retained the No.1 jersey despite growing criticism.
Newcastle's Bradman Best will start in the centres and teammate Jacob Saifiti is on the bench.
Manly stalwart Jake Trbojevic is set to make his return from injury for NSW in the middle, Cameron Murray will start at lock and Panthers veteran Isaah Yeo drops to the interchange.
Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Parramatta fullback Clint Gutherson are more fresh additions with the latter on the bench for the series finale on July 12 in Sydney.
Scott Drinkwater is NSW's 18th man with Spencer Leniu 19th man.
Meanwhile Young's Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh is set to head north for Maroons camp after being officially selected in the 17 for game three.
Fullback AJ Brimson and forward Horsburgh are the two new faces lining up for Queensland with Tom Flegler and Reece Walsh unavailable due to injury and suspension.
Tom Dearden and J'maine Hopgood are 18th and 19th man respectively.
- with AAP
Game 1: Queensland Maroons 26 bt NSW Blues 18 in Adelaide
Game 2: Queensland Maroons 32 bt NSW Blues 6 in Brisbane
Game 3: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons at Homebush, Wednesday July 12
NSW Blues squad: 1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), 2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), 4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights), 5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 8. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), 11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), 15. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), 16. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 17. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels), 18. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers). Coach: Brad Fittler
QLD Maroons squad: AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), 2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), 3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins), 5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), 6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) (Manly Sea Eagles), 8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), 12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), 14. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), 15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), 17. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders), 18. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels). Coach: Billy Slater
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
