If Canberra Raiders fans felt Hudson Young was hard done by in his NSW Blues axing for Origin III, rest assured they weren't alone.
There were mixed emotions at Raiders training on Monday as the team learned of Corey Horsburgh's long-awaited call-up to the Maroons' 17, while Young was dumped for game three in Sydney on July 12.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for Raiders centre Jarrod Croker who thought Young was a near-certainty to retain his position for NSW after setting up their only try in a solid showing in game two.
"It was a shock," Croker said.
"He was one of the better players in the second game, so I feel sorry for Huddo.
"He deserves to be there.
"I'm very disappointed for Huddo. He was very unlucky and he did himself, his family and the club really proud."
Croker was selfishly excited that Young's Blues omission meant he would bolster the Raiders in a short turnaround to their Friday night clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong.
However, the veteran doesn't believe Young's journey with the Blues is over, expecting the second-rower to fight hard to be back in the Origin selection frame next year.
"I'm sure it's not going to be the last time we see him in a Blues jersey," Croker said.
"He's a grown man, he will take it on the chin and keep moving forward.
"He'll be very motivated by it, to be honest. He'll be wanting to come out and play well this weekend and at the back end of the year."
Young was one of a number of intriguing changes made by Blues coach Brad Fittler as NSW attempt to avoid being swept 3-0 in the series.
Penrith's Liam Martin will assume Young's spot, and Fittler dumped Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai to recall South Sydney's Cody Walker to pair up with Parramatta half Mitchell Moses.
Fittler selected another Rabbitoh, Keaon Koloamatangi in the second-row after he overcame an ankle injury.
Damien Cook was rumoured to be cut for game three but will actually start at hooker with Reece Robson on the bench.
Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu was dropped as well, while Blues skipper James Tedesco retained the No.1 jersey despite growing criticism.
Newcastle's Bradman Best will start in the centres and teammate Jacob Saifiti is on the bench.
Manly stalwart Jake Trbojevic is set to return from injury for NSW in the middle, Cameron Murray will start at lock and Panthers veteran Isaah Yeo dropped to the interchange.
Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and fullback Clint Gutherson are more fresh additions with the latter on the bench for the series finale.
Scott Drinkwater is NSW's 18th man with Spencer Leniu 19th man.
Meanwhile Young's Raiders teammate Horsburgh is set to head north for Maroons camp after being officially selected on the Queensland interchange.
"The way he's been playing this year it was always a matter of time," Croker said of 'Big Red'.
"We all know Big Red what he's like, how passionate he is and he won't let anyone down, he'll fit straight in up there.
"He'll have a good week and hopefully bring some good experiences back to Canberra."
Fullback AJ Brimson and forward Horsburgh are the only new faces in the otherwise unchanged line-up for Queensland with Tom Flegler and Reece Walsh unavailable due to injury and suspension.
Tom Dearden and J'maine Hopgood are 18th and 19th man respectively.
Game 1: Queensland Maroons 26 bt NSW Blues 18 in Adelaide
Game 2: Queensland Maroons 32 bt NSW Blues 6 in Brisbane
Game 3: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons at Homebush, Wednesday July 12
NSW Blues squad: 1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), 2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), 4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights), 5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 8. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), 11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), 15. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), 16. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 17. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels), 18. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers). Coach: Brad Fittler
QLD Maroons squad: AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), 2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), 3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins), 5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), 6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) (Manly Sea Eagles), 8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), 12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), 14. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), 15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), 17. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders), 18. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels). Coach: Billy Slater
Melanie Dinjaski
